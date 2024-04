At least 11 people were killed and several others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up at Kanaipur area in Faridpur's Sadar upazila this morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Confirming the incident, Md Hasanuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said that the accident took place around 7:30am.

More to follow...