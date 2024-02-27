Woman in her 60s dies after bungee jump in South Korea mall

The incident occurred at a sports facility at Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi, South Korea. PHOTO: GOOGLEMAPS

A woman in her 60s went into cardiac arrest and died after falling from a bungee jumping platform on Feb 26, officials said.

The victim, whose name and exact age were withheld, jumped from the platform, only to plummet 8m below onto a concrete floor at a sports facility at around 4:20pm, according to Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.

The facility, located at Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi Province, just south of Seoul, offers various experience facilities such as bungee jumping and climbing.

The woman was taken to hospital after emergency services performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her, but she did not survive.

Police believe the bungee rope sprang loose due to a faulty carabiner clip, which connects the cord with a beam or a crane. They plan to further investigate the matter.

The bungee jumping platform has become one of the most popular attractions since the mall opened in 2020.

