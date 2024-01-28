Where did the word ‘nihari’ come from?
Not just in Dhaka, but rather the whole country and in fact the overall subcontinent at large, is in love with nihari.
The stew is a wholesome meal that combines the best in a bowl – a warm soup, spices, meat and bone marrow make up for an amazing comfort food, especially during winter.
From roadside eateries to households, nihari is a winter breakfast staple. But did you know that the term nihari is actually derived from an Arabic word, "nahar", which means "day"? A very apt name, given that nihari is usually eaten in the morning!
Comments