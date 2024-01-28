My Dhaka
Where did the word ‘nihari’ come from?

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Not just in Dhaka, but rather the whole country and in fact the overall subcontinent at large, is in love with nihari.

The stew is a wholesome meal that combines the best in a bowl – a warm soup, spices, meat and bone marrow make up for an amazing comfort food, especially during winter.

From roadside eateries to households, nihari is a winter breakfast staple. But did you know that the term nihari is actually derived from an Arabic word, "nahar", which means "day"? A very apt name, given that nihari is usually eaten in the morning!
 

