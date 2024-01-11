The beginning of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

The National Parliament Building stands as a beacon of not just democracy, but also of architecture, for Dhaka as well as the whole nation. Sangsad Bhaban stands tall, in all its beauty, for any passer-by to admire. So much so, that we cannot imagine Dhaka without this landmark, designed by the famous architect Louis I. Kahn.

However, not too long ago, the parliamentary sessions used to be held at what is now the Prime Minister's Office! It was on 15 February 1982 that the National Parliament Building housed its first session.

Construction work had started in the 1960s.

