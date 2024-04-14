Pahela Baishakh and the panta bhaat debate

Illustration: Maisha Syeda

What do you have for breakfast (or lunch) during the Bengali New Year? If your answer is panta bhaat, you are in for a debate! Should you, or should you not, eat panta bhaat during Pahela Baishakh?If you are unaware of this fiasco, let's present both sides of the argument.

On one hand, it is a traditional dish and PahelaBaishakh is a festival where we celebrate our culture -- not just with songs, crafts, etc., but also with food. Moreover, it is absolutely delicious! You can indulge in it with other deshi delicacies as well, be it with the delightful ilishorthe spicy bhortas.

On the other hand, naysayers point out that panta bhaat is generally speaking considered to be a peasant food, and hence eating it with such pomp and fervour during a festival is a mockery of poverty. They also claim that it is silly to celebrate Pahela Baishakh with panta bhaat because it is an everyday food -- whereas, you would eat something extraordinary or lavish during festivals or celebrations, and not something which is a basic household staple.

Eat if you want; it's delicious after all. Or, don't eat if that's your preference. Either way, perhaps there's no need to make a fuss about it!

So, which side of the debate are you on?

