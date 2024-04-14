My Dhaka
MH Haider
Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:37 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:40 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

Pahela Baishakh and the panta bhaat debate

MH Haider
Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:37 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:40 PM
Illustration: Maisha Syeda

What do you have for breakfast (or lunch) during the Bengali New Year? If your answer is panta bhaat, you are in for a debate! Should you, or should you not, eat panta bhaat during Pahela Baishakh?If you are unaware of this fiasco, let's present both sides of the argument.

On one hand, it is a traditional dish and PahelaBaishakh is a festival where we celebrate our culture -- not just with songs, crafts, etc., but also with food. Moreover, it is absolutely delicious! You can indulge in it with other deshi delicacies as well, be it with the delightful ilishorthe spicy bhortas. 

On the other hand, naysayers point out that panta bhaat is generally speaking considered to be a peasant food, and hence eating it with such pomp and fervour during a festival is a mockery of poverty. They also claim that it is silly to celebrate Pahela Baishakh with panta bhaat because it is an everyday food -- whereas, you would eat something extraordinary or lavish during festivals or celebrations, and not something which is a basic household staple. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Eat if you want; it's delicious after all. Or, don't eat if that's your preference. Either way, perhaps there's no need to make a fuss about it!

So, which side of the debate are you on?
 

Related topic:
Pahela BaishakhMy dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka Gate: Old monument, new life

Ruplal House; Ruplal House photos; Old Dhaka; Farashganj; Armenian; Aratoon; Ruplal Das

Old Dhaka's Ruplal House and its Armenian connection

Old traditions of Ramadan moon sighting

Pahela Baishakh 1429 ushered in at Ramna Batamul

Pahela Baishakh 1429 ushered in at Ramna Batamul

Ushering Baishakh with mishty

1d ago
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইরান বনাম ইসরায়েল: সামরিক শক্তিতে কে এগিয়ে

পাওয়ার ইনডেক্সের ১৪৫টি দেশের মধ্যে ইরান রয়েছে ১৪তম অবস্থানে এবং এর ঠিক তিন ধাপ পেছনেই, অর্থাৎ ১৭তম অবস্থানে রয়েছে ইসরায়েল।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুবাইয়ের পথে এমভি আবদুল্লাহ, পাহারা দিচ্ছে দুটি ফ্রিগেট

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X