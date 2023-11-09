Dhaka and its Mughal mosques

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Prabir Das

Dhaka is referred to as a "City of Mosques" for a reason. Indeed, the capital is dotted with numerous mosques all throughout, and there are several that date back to Mughal times.

Often three-domed, these mosques are a reminder ofour past. You have heard of at least a couple of such mosques -- or walked past them innumerable times -- but have you stopped to visit any of them, be it to offer prayers or look at them closely?

If you haven't, you definitely should! The picturesque domes, the surroundings around the main buildings, and the often small and elegant interior all deserve the attention of a Dhaka buff.

From the tranquil Haji Khwaja Shahbaz Khan Mosque located near Tin Netar Majar to the magnificent Saat Gombuj Masjid in Mohammadpur, and Old Dhaka's Khan Mohammad Mirdha Mosque that has a flight of stairs taking visitors to a raised platform where the main building lies -- these and several other centuries-old mosques are a part of Dhaka's Mughal legacy.

