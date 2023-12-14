My Dhaka
M H Haider
Thu Dec 14, 2023
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 04:57 PM

Chawk Bazar of the olden times

Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro

Chawk Bazar is a bustling area soaked with antiquity; it is older than many would imagine: the market, in some form or other, has been in existence for at least 300 years. 

Muntassir Mamoon wrote in his book, Dhaka: Smriti Bismritir Nagari (Volume-1), that in 1702 Murshid Quli Khan established the market, naming it Badshahi Bazar. This is the former name of Chawk Bazar. 

Many years down in history, the 1840 book, A Sketch of the Topography & Statistics of Dacca by James Taylor, left a description of Chawk Bazar: "It is a square of pretty large dimensions, and is surrounded chiefly by mosques and shops. The open space, in which the bazar is held, is enclosed by a low wall, with a carriage road around it..." 

From the olden times to the present day, much has changed, but Chawk Bazar continues to be one of the commercial hubs of the capital.   
 

push notification