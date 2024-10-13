My Dhaka
M H Haider
Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:35 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:38 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

How did Motijheel get its name?

M H Haider
Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:35 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:38 PM
Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Being a bustling commercial hub of the capital, we often tend to overlook the curious history of Motijheel. For example, did you know that the area's past goes back to the Mughal era? Once upon a time, that part of Dhaka was referred to as the Mahal of Mirza Mohammad Mukim—so, the premises of said Mughal official.

There was a pond in the compound, and legend has it that for somereason, this gentleman's daughter used to throw away jewellery into that pond everyday. Due to this, a theory goes that the pond got labelled as Motijheel (Pearl Lake), and in due course, the whole area came to be known by that name. 

Another etymology that somewhat resonates with the aforementioned one is that Motijheel was the name of a canal or rivulet that flowed in or around the area; then, the label was referred to a particular pond, and eventually, an overall locality adopted the name. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sources: Banglapedia; 'Dacca: History and Romance in Place Names' by Azimusshan Haider

Related topic:
MotijheelMy dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‎Amid May Day festivity, 2 workers die in Motijheel

8y ago
Career Crafting, SevenSages

Career crafting session with SevenSages powered by The Daily Star

8y ago

Hotel staff 'shot dead by employer’

8y ago

The oldest surviving mosque of Dhaka

3m ago

The Dhaka Gate Cannon: Secrets of Bibi Mariam

6m ago
মোবাইল লেনদেন
|অর্থনীতি

মোবাইল লেনদেনে ৫ বছরে সর্বোচ্চ রেমিট্যান্স আগস্টে

দেশের ক্রমেই কমতে থাকা রিজার্ভকে শক্তিশালী করতে এটি আশার আলো দেখাচ্ছে।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মোহাম্মদপুরে ডাকাতির ঘটনায় গ্রেপ্তার ৫ জন বিভিন্ন বাহিনীর বরখাস্ত সদস্য: র‌্যাব

৪৪ মিনিট আগে