My Dhaka
M H Haider
Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:54 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

Musa Khan's grave: A heritage of the Baro Bhuiyan

M H Haider
Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:52 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 02:54 PM
Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Even if you do not know of the son, you have surely heard of his father, Isa Khan, the heroic zamindar and invincible chieftain in Bengal. He was the leader among the band of rulers who were in rebellion against the Mughal forces that sought to conquer the region. 

Indeed, Emperor Akbar could never establish his full authority here during the lifetime of Isa Khan, the head of the rulers collectively known as "Baro Bhuiyan" (meaning 12 zamindars/landholders/local chiefs, although historians believe that the number was probably more than 12).   

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His successor Musa Khan inherited vast areas of Bengal, as well as the responsibility of carrying forward the rebellion against the Mughals. But as history tells us, Musa Khan and the Baro Bhuiyan clan were eventually defeated, making way for the "new" Mughal era. 

Musa Khan died of a long illness in April 1623, just around a decade after Dhaka became a Mughal capital. 

His grave is in Dhaka. Tucked away from the public eye, the tomb receives little attention. It is situated on the campus of Dhaka University, beside Musa Khan Mosque -- a three-domed Mughal-era mosque which is also worth visiting, although it was most likely not built by Musa Khan himself. 

Sources: Banglapedia and Dacca: A Record of its Changing Fortunes by Ahmad Hasan Dani
 

Related topic:
My dhakaMusa Khan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ruplal House; Ruplal House photos; Old Dhaka; Farashganj; Armenian; Aratoon; Ruplal Das

Old Dhaka's Ruplal House and its Armenian connection

5m ago

The royal family tree of Shaista Khan

5m ago

The Legacy of Beauty Boarding

5m ago

Old traditions of Ramadan moon sighting

3m ago

The tale of abandoned Panam (video)

8y ago
আবেদ আলী একটি দলের ষড়যন্ত্রের ইনস্ট্রুমেন্ট কি না সূক্ষ্মভাবে দেখা হচ্ছে: জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

আবেদ আলী একটি দলের ষড়যন্ত্রের ইনস্ট্রুমেন্ট কি না সূক্ষ্মভাবে দেখা হচ্ছে: জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী

‘সেই ড্রাইভারকে আমরা দেখলাম, অন্য একটি দলের স্লোগান দিচ্ছে।’

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘প্ররোচিত না হয়ে’ শিক্ষার্থীদের আদালতে যাওয়ার আহ্বান জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রীর

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification