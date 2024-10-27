Neglected heritage: A historic gate in ruins

My Dhaka
M H Haider
Sun Oct 27, 2024 04:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 04:21 PM

Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

When we think of Puran Dhaka's Islampur, the first thing that often comes to mind is the numerous clothes shops this bustling area is home to. But amidst the busy streets swarmed with customers and sellers, there is a piece of heritage which mostly goes unnoticed. 

We are talking about an old gate in ruins, referred to as Nawab Bari's gate and believed to be the original entrance to the famous and iconic Ahsan Manzil! 

You may have visited Ahsan Manzil — or at least know of it — but did you ever encounter this dilapidated gateway? 

It is shrouded in wires, banners, signboards, and modern buildings — downgrading the beauty and importance of this structure. So much so, that it is extremely challenging to even get a good photo of it!

Hopefully, the next time you visit Islampur, you will stop by for a moment to appreciate this underrated heritage. And if we are hoping for things, with any luck the authorities will take initiatives to preserve and protect this old gate! 
 

