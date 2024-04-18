Wanderlust on two wheels: Musdaque’s expedition across 10 countries

While the allure of the unknown beckons the adventurous spirit within us, only a few capture the essence of exploration like cross-country motorcycling. Riding through the heart of Asia, Musdaque Chowdhury, and his partner Maliha Chowdhury, embarked on a 197-day journey traversing 10 countries.

For Musdaque, the call of the road had always been present. He has been travelling through foreign lands and territories for the past five years. With over 20,000 kilometres already under his belt when he travelled across India, the prospect of expanding his horizons further ignited a spark of wanderlust.

Inspired by a desire to experience the rest of Asia first-hand, Musdaque hatched a bold plan — to ride across multiple countries on his trusted steed, the GPX Demon GR165RR, with Maliha as his pillion.

Embarking on such an extensive journey required rigorous planning and determination. From securing necessary documentation to ensuring maintenance of the motorbike, Musdaque left no stone unturned.

They meticulously mapped out their route, taking into account factors such as weather conditions, border crossings, and cultural nuances.

As their adventure unfolded, Musdaque and Maliha experienced diverse landscapes and cultures. From the bustling streets of India to the rugged terrain of Afghanistan, each country offered its unique blend of sights, flavours, and people.

As Musdaque rode, Maliha captured the beauty of majestic landscapes that stretched before them.

Whether traversing the arid deserts of Saudi Arabia or winding through the lush valleys of Pakistan —every twist and turn of the road revealed a new facet of Asia's enchanting allure.

"At first, I was scared and he was even more scared thinking that I might not be able to do it. Yet, we covered each country without any hassle. We did not fall sick or feel tired throughout. Overall, it was a very good experience," said Maliha while sharing excerpts from her travels.

Photo: Courtesy

Challenges along the way

No journey is without its challenges and Musdaque and Maliha encountered their fair share on the road.

From unforeseen mechanical issues with the motorcycle to navigating bureaucratic hurdles at border crossings they met every obstacle with patience and resourcefulness. Despite some minor setbacks, and coping with sweltering heat, heavy rain, or mountain terrain they pushed forward in their pursuit of adventure.

"The GPX Demon GR165RR did not let me down except once that was towards the very end of the trip.

There were certain things that I just had to take care of as regular maintenance. Apart from that, I did not find any major issues," said Musdaque when asked how the motorcycle served him during the journey.

Photo: Courtesy

Cultural Immersion and hospitality

One of the most enriching aspects of their journey was the opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse cultures that define Asia. From sampling the assorted culinary delights of each country to being welcomed into the homes of gracious hosts, Musdaque and Maliha experienced first-hand the warmth and hospitality that knows no borders.

"I liked Indian cuisine the most but nothing beats the landscapes and hospitality of Pakistan. As for

The people — Afghanis are probably the most welcoming and kind-hearted," said Maliha.

"I agree with Maliha — Afghanis are nothing like what we know from the media and I think the whole world knows about Pakistan's landscapes and hospitality. However, I personally love Saudi cuisine," said Musdaque.

As their journey drew to a close, the duo found themselves transformed by the overall experience. Yet, even as they bid farewell to the countries that had welcomed them with open arms, their thirst for adventure remained.

Photo: Courtesy

Navigating financial waters

Travelling through 10 countries covering 23,000 km over a period of 6½ months can be alluring, however, financing such a journey can be daunting. Be that as it may, Musdaque navigated the financial waters smoothly through planning and strategic partnerships.

He secured sponsorship from Caltex Bangladesh and Royal Enterprise, which covered a portion of the budget. Yet, sponsorship alone would not have covered all expenses if the duo had not employed a variety of cost-saving measures to stretch their budget further. From leveraging social media monetisation to offsetting accommodation costs through hosting arrangements and camping, every penny was stretched to its utmost.

"Considering the trip's overall cost, I could say that around 35 per cent was covered by the sponsorship. Around 35 per cent was covered by revenue generated from social media platforms. The remaining 30 per cent was my savings," said Musdaque.

According to Musdaque, riding across 10 countries — India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain — covering 23,000 km over a period of 6½ months including visa fees, travel, accommodation, and food costed around Tk 9 lakhs for the duo.

Photo: Courtesy

What's next?

The duo have returned to Bangladesh without the motorcycle due to visa complications. Despite the extensive planning, the journey presented unforeseen obstacles, particularly concerning visa expiry dates and bureaucratic hurdles.

As Musdaque traversed through multiple countries, he encountered situations where visa deadlines loomed dangerously close, forcing him to recalibrate his itinerary. One notable instance occurred during his transit from Central Asia to Iran. With his Iran visa expiring imminently, he had to adjust his route hastily, skipping Turkmenistan due to its stringent visa regulations.

This detour required him to backtrack through Tajikistan and Afghanistan to re-enter Iran, adding complexity to an already arduous journey.

Moreover, the need for visa extensions and the procurement of subsequent visas necessitated a return to Bangladesh. Given the unpredictable nature of visa processing and the time constraints associated with it, Musdaque deemed it prudent to temporarily halt his journey, regroup in Bangladesh, and obtain the necessary visas for the continuation of his trip.

This decision, though inconvenient, underscored Musdaque's pragmatic approach to circumventing bureaucratic barriers and ensuring the feasibility of his ambitious expedition. Despite setbacks, his resolve to complete the journey remained steadfast, reflecting his unwavering determination and resourcefulness in the face of adversity.

Musdaque intends to explore Africa and Europe. Through his ride for the nation, he aims to shine a spotlight on his beloved Bangladesh, sharing its rich heritage and vibrant culture with the rest of the world.

"People in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan do not know about Bangladesh. Even in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and

Uzbekistan, people thought I was from India. I felt proud to inform them about my country. It is an exchange of tourism and culture. This is something I love doing on trips," said Musdaque.

In an age where borders may divide us, Musdaque's transcontinental motorcycle adventure fuels unity across the hearts and minds of people. His journey has also opened doors for others to follow in his footsteps.

Musdaque Chowdhury is an adventure motorcyclist. To know more, visit https://musdaquechowdhury.wordpress.com