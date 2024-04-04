5 places in Asia to enjoy water sports

Beating the heat during a luxurious trip abroad does not just have to come in the form of ice creams and sunbathing. Why not kick it off at a thrilling waterpark or test your abilities in a range of water sports? Asia's got it all.

Want to enjoy your vacation along with some great food and a shopping spree? Here are 5 stunning tourist attractions in Asia to get the best of your water sporting skills!

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is the dream destination for many, so it does not come as a surprise that it conceals some of the best water-related activities for the eager tourist to enjoy.

Waterbom is an exciting waterpark filled with nonstop entertainment. For an entry fee of around Tk 3000-4000, tourists can experience the fun and joy of all the rides and attractions from daytime to evening. From looping slides to diving into pools of water, there's no doubt you will leave Waterbom satisfied.

Many other activities like snorkelling, surfing and rafting are also present. Prices can vary, from Tk 1000-6000 depending on the activity and the package. Not only can you enjoy Bali's fantastic nature and view but also experience the blend of marine life with it!

The Maldives

The perfect destination for tourists looking for water sports and aquatic activities, The Maldives is the ideal spot, not just for a nice holiday but for anybody seeking a fun adventure!

There are loads of unique activities to choose from, one of them being Flyboarding, a thrilling mix of aquatic fun mid-air. Others include parasailing and windsurfing. These exceptional takes on standard surfing make the usual water activity experience a thousand times better. The prices for certain packages can vary from around Tk 5000-8000.

The lush, deep blue beaches of the Maldives can also be cherished with serene activities like kayaking, which is perfect for beginners. For a speedy glide through the waves, jet skiing is a fun option!

Phuket, Thailand

Known for its popular beaches, resorts, and relaxing spas, Phuket is the ideal destination for tourists looking for an escape from the exhausting hustle.

If you are looking for the perfect aquatic adventure, Andamanda Water Park is just the place to visit. It is perfect for solo travellers looking for a wild ride, or even families looking for a great way to relax and share some family time.

Thailand's newest waterpark offers loads of attractions and thrilling rides, which are nothing but action-packed. The price for tickets can vary, starting from around Tk 4000.

Along with waterparks you have the typical water rafts, as well as full-day outdoor activities. Snorkelling under the island's blue seas is a great way of checking out the beautiful sea life of Phuket!

You could also try surfing, which is great during the low season; a great spot for this activity is at Kamala Beach.

Sentosa Island, Singapore

Asia's well-loved destination resort, Sentosa, is a popular tourist site with lots of facilities and activities for people of all ages.

A popular attraction is the Adventure Cove Waterpark, which is open from 10 AM to 5 PM. It is filled with a variety of rides, from speedy water slides to serene rivers, as well as the wonderful opportunity to snorkel. Tickets cost around Tk 4000-4500.

Sentosa's floating aqua park, Hydrodash, is also another must-visit. People of all ages can take on fun challenges and spend quality time with friends and family. Tickets here start from around Tk 2000-2500.

For a more tranquil experience, kayaking is a perfect choice.

Sabah, Borneo, Malaysia

A range of water sports awaits in Borneo. From kayaking to parasailing, tourists are sure to have a blast with the wide variety of activities that the island offers. Prices for activities like kayaking can vary, ranging from Tk 2000-8500 depending on the package.

Travellers can also try out scuba diving, with a majestic view of the blue waters and sea life below!

Whether you want to delve into the ocean blue for a glimpse of marine life or a courageous interaction with sharks, Sabah offers all the greatest locations for such activities.

Some examples include the Mantanani Snorkelling Day Trip and the White Water Rafting Adventure in Kadamaian River.