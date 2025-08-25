‘Now it’s our turn’ mindset fuelling abuse of power: TIB

While reforms are publicly touted, an ongoing culture of dominance, illegal occupation, and extortion resulting from "power abuse" by certain political parties is undermining public aspirations to build a democratic "New Bangladesh", said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) yesterday.

In a media statement, the anti-graft watchdog said since the "fall of authoritarianism" a worrying pattern of power abuse by some political party leaders and activists with a mindset of "now it's our turn" has manifested in widespread factionalism, extortion, illegal occupation, plundering of state resources, "trading" over lawsuits, arrests, bail, party tags, and violence over spreading party influence.

TIB termed this an "ominous sign" for the envisioned political settlement in "New Bangladesh" and noted that now is the time for political parties to self-reflect on establishing internal democratic practices, ethics, and accountable political conduct.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said over the last year, following the fall of the authoritarian regime, the actions of some leaders and activists of the country's most influential political parties have emerged as a reflection of the multifaceted misuse of power and self-serving practices that characterised the fallen regime.

He said in some instances, direct actions or even mutual collusion among power-seeking and influential party members have normalised these politically aggressive activities. Alarmingly, in many cases, even the fallen political forces remain passively involved in such collusive practices.

He said although some high-level warnings and a significant number of organisational measures have been taken within the parties, in practice law enforcement agencies and the administration continue to fail and often play a "supportive or protective role for these actors".

At the same time, the parties have not adopted any clear strategies for prevention or corrective action, he added.

Rather, at the district, upazila, and union levels, many local leaders and activists have engaged in illegal occupation, extortion, and the expansion of political influence immediately following the fall of the authoritarian government, and the intensity of these activities continues to rise, he said.

Iftekharuzzaman said the resurgence of extortion and illegal occupation of transport terminals, mineral resources, bridges, markets, and waterbodies perpetuates the continuation of misrule reminiscent of past authoritarian regimes.

He said even the new political parties that emerged from the anti-discrimination movement, which promised to represent good governance, transparency, and a corruption-free political culture, have seen some of their activists engage in extortion and irregularities, effectively adopting the existing corrupt political practices as their role model.

"Above all, in the aftermath of the fall of authoritarianism, the long-anticipated 'new political arrangement' risks being increasingly and visibly held hostage by the old, unhealthy political culture," he said.

"Now is the time for political parties to face the mirror," he added, urging political parties to avoid self-defeating practices, learn from the core principles of the anti-discrimination movement, and view themselves as key institutions of democracy.

People's disappointment will deepen if political parties do not ensure internal accountability, ethical practices, and democratic management processes, he said.