Yunus, Dar discuss Saarc revitalisation

Mohammad Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday.

During the meeting at Yunus' official residence Jamuna, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, boosting trade, increasing education and cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections, particularly among the youth.

They also discussed reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Highlighting the importance of revitalising all potential avenues of regional and bilateral cooperation, Yunus said, "I encourage SAARC, and I see our relationship with Pakistan and other SAARC countries as one of the highest priorities."

While acknowledging that some sensitive issues remain, the chief adviser emphasised several areas of collaboration, including frequent cultural exchanges. "When Pakistani singers perform in Bangladesh, everyone appreciates their talent. That is the spirit we must build upon," he said.

Dar said efforts were underway to improve connectivity including shipping and air travel. "By October, we hope Fly Jinnah will launch direct flights between our two countries. The PIA is also expected to launch direct flights to Dhaka once the airline is privatised," he said.

Both leaders expressed optimism that enhanced trade, deepening cultural exchange, and regional cooperation would contribute to a more stable and prosperous South Asia.

Dar conveyed greetings from Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Yunus warmly reciprocated, saying, "Every time Prime Minister Sharif and I met, we spoke about SAARC. Our visions are aligned, and SAARC remains a top priority for both of us."

Dar also praised Yunus's contributions to poverty alleviation and community empowerment. "Bangladesh is fortunate to have a Head of Government like you - a leader who inspires the world," he said.