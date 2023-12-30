All aboard the adventure! Asia's scenic railway routes for every traveller

Asia has several famous railway routes winding through mountains and valleys and across rivers, lakes, and deserts. Whether you are a budget traveller looking for a good deal on prices or someone looking to splurge on a luxury trip, these train rides, convenient for both solo travellers and family and friends alike, are guaranteed to give you the experience of a lifetime.

So, without further ado, let us take a sneak peek at Asia's most majestic train journeys.

Photo: Collected / JK / Unsplash

Mandovi Express, India

Named after the Mandovi River, the Mandovi Express connects Goa to Mumbai. Visitors to Goa can hop on the train at any of its three stations — Madgaon, Karmali or Thivim. Travelling over tracks 580km in length in around half a day, this day-time train makes its way through lush green fields, past cliffs with roaring waterfalls and through tunnels cut into climbing hills.

In addition to its picturesque views, the Mandovi Express is also a food-lover's paradise. Deviating from the usual bread omelettes and bread cutlets found in most Indian trains, this train offers a wide range of foods from chicken biriyani to upma, all at affordable prices.

Tickets for this train will cost you between Tk 500 and Tk 3,500.

Photo: Collected / Ulrich & Mareli Aspeling / Unsplash

Beijing to Lhasa, China

If you are a mountain lover looking for an adventure, this one is for you!

The railway line running from Beijing to Tibet is the highest railway in the world, reaching altitudes of over 16,000 feet. With a journey time of slightly under 41 hours and covering a distance of 3,757 km, this is a journey right into the heart of the Himalayas which will cost you between Tk 5,600 and Tk 17,800.

There are a few things to look out for though: you need to obtain a special permit to enter Tibet and must sign a passenger health declaration form before embarking on this trip. Moreover, it is very busy during the Chinese New Year and other festivals, so make sure to secure your ticket beforehand.

Photo: Collected / Hendrik Cornelissen / Unsplash

Main Line, Sri Lanka

There are a few who have not heard of Sri Lanka's Blue Train. Here is a fun fact though: not all trains on this world-famous route are blue! Officially known as the Main Line, this railway line is the island nation's most frequented, moving people and goods from Colombo to Badulla. However, tourists usually embark on the train from Kandy, passing through Nuwara Eliya and getting off at Ella.

During the approximately 10-hour journey traversing a path of roughly 140km, you will bear witness to Sri Lanka in all its glory. Swiftly gliding over mountain passes, rumbling through tunnels cut into hills or snaking its way through the tea plantations, the Main Line will take you to places otherwise unreachable.

Photo: Collected / Abdul Raaz / Unsplash

Afrosiyob, Uzbekistan

Although Uzbekistan has recently seen a rise in popularity as a tourist destination, few know of its fastest train, Afrosiyob. Connecting Tashkent in the northeast to Bukhara to the southwest, the train passes through one of the oldest cities in Central Asia, Samarkand, where passengers often alight.

As you commence your ride from Tashkent, the scenery changes from snow-covered landscapes to green hills and valleys to sandy deserts, giving the traveller the whole gamut of experiences.

The 600 km journey takes about three and a half hours, with tickets ranging from Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,500.

Photo: Collected / isabellacai / Unsplash

Eastern & Oriental Express, Singapore-Malaysia

Looking for an out-of-the-box train experience? Although its rail line extends from Singapore to Bangkok, the Eastern & Oriental Express will be running from Singapore up to Malaysia in the upcoming year. For three days, these vintage green-and-gold carriages will transport you through Malaysia's countryside where you will alight to visit pagodas and temples, meet locals in the villages, or go snorkelling.

With its plush recliners and gourmet cuisine, this train redefines luxury. Albeit a bit expensive with packages starting from Tk 2, 64,000 the experience is guaranteed to be worth every penny.