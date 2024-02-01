6 beautiful cemeteries to visit around the world

Cemeteries are indeed associated with grief and sadness. On top of that, a lot of people consider them to be eerie places to visit. However, cemeteries can also be incredibly enchanting. At its core, they are designed in a way to make visitors who come to pay tribute to their loved ones feel comfortable.

On top of that they are filled with amazing stories and fascinating architecture which span hundreds of years. They are also very serene, and have an air of peace and calm about them. Some of them also have very intricate artwork. The point is, there are plenty of beautiful cemeteries scattered across the globe and if you are not completely weirded out by the concept of visiting cemeteries for their aesthetic appeal, here are a few of them across the world that you can check out.

Photo: Collected / Caz Hayek / Unsplash

Mirogoj Cemetery, Zagreb, Croatia

Described to be a gothic wonderland, this hauntingly beautiful destination is filled with rich culture, architecture, sculptures, and flowers. Designed by Austrian architect Hermen Bolle in the estate of a 19th-century linguist and featuring a neo-Renaissance theme, you will have a hard time identifying this as a graveyard. It is as pretty to visit in the summer as it is in winter.

Photo: Collected / Toa Heftiba / Unsplash

Merry Cemetery, Sapanta, Romania

Perhaps, the most unique cemetery in the world not just from an aesthetic standpoint but also from a philosophical position. While most graveyards treat death with solemnity, this one chooses to shed light on it. Each grave contains a painting accompanied by a humorous verse or poem. The idea behind this is to celebrate the life of the deceased with a smile and cherish them. The Merry Cemetery is still active and also happens to be a national museum.

Photo: Collected / Zach Kirby / Unsplash

The Recoleta Cemetery, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires is a captivating blend of architectural marvel and cultural significance. The labyrinthine layout is adorned with grand statues, intricate marble sculptures, and elaborate tombs, reflecting the wealth and opulence of Argentina's elite.

Established in 1822 it is the final resting place of some of Argentina's most notable individuals including Eva Peron and also happens to have 90 tombs that have been labeled as national landmarks.

Photo: Collected / Wojciech Rzepka / Unsplash

Pere Lachaise, Paris, France

Arguably one of the most iconic graveyards in the world, you have probably seen this in numerous movies and TV shows. It also happens to be the most visited cemetery in the world. Established by Napoleon I himself in 1804, it is home to some very famous individuals such as Oscar Wilde and Jim Morrison. Even if you take them out of the equation, it boasts 200 years of French architecture and is indeed a very fascinating place to visit.

Photo: Collected / Stuart Timms / Unsplash

Highgate Cemetery, London, England

If there is another graveyard as iconic as Pere Lachaise, it is the Highgate cemetery in London. Filled with vegetation, this Victorian gem was designed as a space for Londoners to escape the noise of the city and just reflect on life. Despite somewhat suffering from negligence, it emanates a unique blend of gothic charm, elaborate mausoleums and lots of greenery making it ideal for both history and nature lovers.

Photo: Collected / Secret Travel Guide / Unsplash

Waverley Cemetery, Sydney, Australia

The reason why this graveyard will make it on any beautiful graveyard list is simply because it is located right next to the ocean. It also is home to over 50,000 grave sites making it one of the most beautifully chilling views in the world. Given its massive span of over 40 acres, this graveyard also offers official tours.