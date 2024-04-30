News Multimedia
Geopolitical Insights
Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:01 PM
Last update on: Wed May 1, 2024 02:10 AM

Most Viewed

News Multimedia

The story of Gaza genocide survivor in Bangladesh

Geopolitical Insights
Tue Apr 30, 2024 09:01 PM Last update on: Wed May 1, 2024 02:10 AM

Kamel Abu Amsha, a 24-year-old Palestinian from Gaza, is currently pursuing his studies at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Faridpur. After five long years, he returned to his hometown in September 2023. Then he got stuck in one of the deadliest military campaigns in modern history. He is a survivor, and a direct victim of the ongoing genocide.

In this exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Kamel provides a devastating testimony of 170 days of carnage.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The written account of Kamel's story of survival, with painful details that he could not articulate in front of a camera, will be published on May 2, Thursday in Geopolitical Insights.

Related topic:
Gaza genocideisrael hamas warGenocide survivorGaza genocide survivor
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Double standards on Gaza must end

3m ago

Consistently inconsistent: The US’ credibility hangs in the balance

1m ago
Israel dropped hundreds of 2000-pound bombs on Gaza

How much more evidence do we need?

4m ago
ICJ interim ruling on Israel’s war on Gaza

ICJ interim ruling on Israel’s war on Gaza: Unsurprisingly disappointing

3m ago

Why war is not good for the US economy

1m ago
মহান মে দিবস: শ্রমজীবী মানুষের অধিকার আদায়ের দিন
|বাংলাদেশ

মহান মে দিবস: শ্রমজীবী মানুষের অধিকার আদায়ের দিন

দিবসটির এবারের প্রতিপাদ্য ‘শ্রমিক মালিক গড়বো দেশ, স্মার্ট হবে বাংলাদেশ।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘সব দিক থেকেই তো বাংলাদেশ এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে—পিছিয়ে আছি কোথায় আমরা?’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification