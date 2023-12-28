Journey through time: Exploring 7 jaw-dropping statues that define global elegance

Statues create a feeling of universal appeal. From the Statue of Unity to the Kelpies, these enchanting structures have gradually elevated into timeless creations of elegance for travellers. Now, hold tight and fasten your seatbelts as we are about to take you on a journey through 7 of the most spectacular statues in the world.

The Statue of Liberty, USA

As one of the most iconic statues across the globe, The Statue of Liberty stands with its unparalleled splendour. It was dedicated to the USA as a token of friendship by France in the nineteenth century. Since then, it has been described as a global figure of emancipation.

The statue is placed on Liberty Island. To get there, you have to rely on ferry rides and it only takes about thirty minutes to get to the island.

Its formidable height of 93 meters attracts visitors, especially children. So, if you have children, they will have a lovely time around the statue.

Photo: Collected / Ronak Davda / Unsplash

The Statue of Unity, India

The Statue of Unity is the tallest statue ever built. It represents Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a prominent political leader in Indian history. The statue's artistic subtleties coupled with the scenic beauty of the Narmada River create a splendid setting. So, after you enter the monument grounds, be prepared to have a surge of fulfilment.

You can easily get your hands on a ticket for as low as Tk 200. Reasonable ferry rides in the river also allow visitors to enjoy the statue's gigantic figure from different angles. And for those who love a bit of adrenaline, helicopter rides are available too! But this is more on the expensive side. A single ride will cost you around Tk 3900.

Photo: Collected / Kelly Repreza / Unsplash

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

Inaugurated in 1931, the statue quickly became a self-declared icon of Brazil. The 30-metre statue is placed on top of Corcovado Mountain in Tijuca National Park, above 2,300 feet from sea level, making it one of the most marvellous statues around the world.

You can see the entire Rio city beneath the mountains while hugging the clouds. Tickets start at Tk 4,300 per person.

Photo: Collected / Shino / Unsplash

Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan

Ushiku Daibutsu, the tallest Buddha statue in the world is probably one of the fewest statues that can offer more than its enormous frame. About 7.2 km away from Ushiku Station, it stands with a humongous frame. What sets the statue apart from the rest is the greenery of the garden surrounding it.

The statues have several floors that can easily be accessed using an elevator. One of the upper-level floors is called the observation floor. From there you can treat your eyes with one of the most idyllic landscapes that Japan has to offer. Tickets start as low as Tk 373.

Photo: Collected / Dmitry Ant / Unsplash

Motherland Calls, Russia

As a history buff, you would not want to miss out on the amazing Motherland Calls near Mamayev Kurgan. It was created by sculptor Yevgeny Vuchetich. The statue shows a woman holding up a sword with her right hand, urging the country's sons to join the war. It honours the courageous soldiers who protected Stalingrad (now Volgograd) during World War II.

A park is built around the statue. Once you enter the park, a long stairway will take you straight to a hall. On both sides of the stairway, you will see faces of soldiers carved on walls which reflect the bravery of soldiers who lost their lives during that battle.

Upon entering the hall, you will be faced with long lists showing the names of thousands of soldiers who died. In that moment, you will feel a mix of deep sadness and a glimmer of hope. And, when you discover that 35,000 soldiers whose names are unknown are buried under the statue, it will send a shiver down your spine.

Photo: Collected / Sumit Mangela / Unsplash

Great Sphinx of Giza, Egypt

The Great Sphinx of Giza stands as a vibrant symbol of ancient Egypt near the city of Cairo. The enchanting design of the statue has captivated the imaginations of history buffs worldwide.

The Sphinx's extraordinary stature consists of a body resembling a lion and a head that represents Pharaoh Khafre. The nose of the face is unfortunately missing.

The entire statue will make you wonder about its masonry and architectural design. How were they able to construct such a masterpiece in 2,500 B.C.? The Sphinx unsettles your mind as it elicits one puzzling question after another.

Photo: Collected / Ben Carless / Unsplash

The Kelpies, Scotland

Made by Andy Scott, a sculptural prodigy, the Kelpies is a marvellous sculpture built in the shape of horse heads. The statue consists of two horse heads, one gazes straight forward while the other imitates a horse head's movement when it neighs.

The statue itself is a pure form of sculptural wizardry. The details on each horsehead are so accurate that you almost feel like they are about to start moving.

In Scottish lore, the kelpies are described as magical waterborne shape-shifting spirits that often take the shape of horses. To look at history, horses were used heavily to escalate Scotland's industrial output.

The sculpture is situated beside an extension of the Forth and Clyde Canal. Since its opening in 2014, it has become an alluring destination for people around the world.