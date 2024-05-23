Hear the sea calling you? Head to these 5 unique beaches!

We all love going to the beach. A walk on the warm sand after a nice swim can never go wrong. However, there are countless beaches across the globe where you can experience that and much more.

Here's a list of 5 unique beaches that you should consider travelling to.

Photo: Collected / Manuel López / Unsplash

Cathedral Beach, Spain

Crafted by the waves of the great Atlantic Ocean, Cathedral Beach, also known as "Holy Waters Beach", is covered with underwater caves and arches, which make it look like a cathedral.

The large caves, natural arches, uniquely formed rocks, and sand corridors really demonstrate the unique geological features that this beach has. While the arches and the caves are more evident during a low tide, the beach is just as beautiful during high tide.

Photo: Collected / Julianna Arjes / Unsplash

Papakolea Beach, Hawaii

Papakolea Beach is probably one of the most exciting beaches out there. The green hue in the sand on the beach may seem like a natural dye but if you take a closer look, you will see that it is not coloured but the sand crystals themselves are in fact in a shade of olive green!

The beach is covered with olivine crystals, which is a result of a volcanic eruption almost 49,000 years ago. Olivine being heavier than other volcanic debris, does not wash out to sea, creating this extraordinary olive-green beach.

Photo: Collected / Michelle McEwen / Unsplash

Shell Beach, Western Australia

We all like to collect a few sea shells to keep as a memory whenever we are on the beach. However, finding a small and pretty shell to take home with us may not always be easy but that should not be a problem when you visit Shell Beach in Western Australia.

The entire seashore is covered with shells with shells from a specific species of shellfish known as cockles. It is just the perfect place to go for a walk and collect seashells or just go for a swim in the clear water.

Photo: Collected / Shaafi Ali / Unsplash

Vaadhoo Island Beach, Maldives

When we hear the Maldives, we usually think of the beautiful resorts the country is famous for. Well, the resorts are definitely worth a visit but what is even more fascinating than the resorts is the "glowing" beach in the Maldives.

It is truly a wonder of nature — bioluminescent plankton present in the water makes the shore light up with a blue glow at night. If you do not see the glow, all you need to do is agitate the water to see the stunning view.

If you can visit during a new moon, your experience will be even more delightful with the dark sky and the glowing shoreline.

Photo: Collected / zeynep elif ozdemir / Unsplash

Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland

While there are many beaches in Northern Ireland, with the Irish Sea on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on another side, Giant's Causeway is a beach that definitely stands out. It is covered with large rocks that look like steps. The rocks are the result of a volcanic eruption from thousands of years ago, and over time, the force of the water has made the beach to form hexagonal scale-like patterns.

The name of the beach actually comes from the most famous tale about the beach — the rocks are remains of a causeway, which was built by the giant Finn MacCool.