ISPR release addresses situation around St Martin's, seeks to reassure citizens

An ISPR release has sought to quell speculation and calm nerves around the situation prevailing at the Bangladesh-Myanmar maritime boundary adjacent to St Martin's island.

The ISPR or Inter Services Public Relations is the public communications wing of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

It said in the context of ongoing internal conflicts in Myanmar, the Myanmar military is conducting joint operations against the Arakan Army in Rakhine State. Due to this conflict between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, there have been incidents of unwanted firing on Bangladeshi boats in the Naf River and the adjacent estuary area.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh expressed deep concern and protested the danger posed to Bangladeshi subjects on June 12. The ISPR release sent today said the Myanmar Navy is positioning near the maritime boundary of Myanmar and the Naf river, near St Martin's Island, and firing artillery towards the positions of the Arakan Army. At the same time, the Arakan Army is also firing back at the Myanmar Navy.

Currently, multiple warships of the Myanmar Navy are conducting these operations on the Myanmar border. The Myanmar Navy is also keeping the Bangladesh Navy informed about its presence in Myanmar's maritime boundary near St Martin's Island. It is noteworthy that the internal conflict in Myanmar continues on the mainland and the adjacent coastal areas.

Furthermore, near St Martin's Island, multiple ships of the Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard are regularly patrolling from within Bangladesh's maritime boundary, monitoring the movements of Myanmar's ships.

"As the ongoing internal conflict in Myanmar approaches near St Martin's, there have been various rumours spread by interested parties on social media regarding the security of St Martin's. Everyone is requested not to be misled by such rumors," the ISPR said.