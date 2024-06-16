Bandarban businesspersons worry over poor tourist influx on Eid holidays

Businessmen engaged in tourism sector in Bandarban are worried about a poor influx of tourists visiting the district during the Eid holidays amid the ongoing joint operation of security forces there.

Every year, hundreds of tourists visit the district during Eid holidays to spend time with friends and families amid the serene natural beauty of the hills.

This time, a different ambience is at play in the district as the local administration and businessmen have advised tourists to avoid visiting the spots in Ruma, Rowanchhari and Thanchi areas amid the ongoing crackdown against Kuki China National Front.

There is, however, no security problem for tourists to visit Nilachal, Meghla, Nilgiri, Shailaprapat and Prantik lake areas in Bandarban Sadar upazila, as well as other sites in Alikadam, Lama and Naikhyongchhari upazilas, repports our Bandarban correspondent.

Zafar Alam, owner of Hotel Garden City, said most hotels, motels and resorts did not have much bookings for the holidays due to the existing security concerns in the hills.

"As such, tourism business in Bandarban will be affected this time. Many hotel-motel owners had to lay off employees to cut back on expenses and remain afloat," he added.

Many people engaged in tourism related activities, including tour guides, jeep and three-wheeler drivers, among others, are passing idle days and struggling to make both ends meet.

"During holidays, tourists usually come to Bandarban and benefit our businesses. However, this year I am not sure if we will have that many tourists," said Hlayi Rakhine, a trader at Puravi Market.

Mong Sa Ching Marma, a three-wheeler driver, echoed him.

"The security forces' operations are mainly going on around 60-100 km away from the district headquarters. There is no problem in travelling to tourist spots around Bandarban Sadar. Yet, there has not been much response from tourists regarding bookings so far," said Shah Newaz Nahid, manager of Green Peak Resort.

Manjil Morshed, superintendent of police in Bandarban, said, "Due to the current situation, tourists won't be able to visit spots the remote areas. They can travel to Meghla, Nilachal, Shailaprapat, Prantik Lake, Chimbuk and Nilgiri hills. Tourist Police in the district will be working to ensure their security."

Shah Mojahid Uddin, deputy commissioner of Bandarban, urged all tourists to avoid the areas in remote hills of Ruma, Thanchi and Rowanchhari upazilas where joint forces are conducting operations.