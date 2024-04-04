5 budget-friendly summer vacation destinations in Asia

With its rich culture, breath-taking landscapes, and fascinating historical sites Asia has countless destinations fit for a summer vacation. Many well-known tourist spots within the continent, however, are somewhat pricey. Thus, putting them out of reach for those on a tighter budget. With a wide range of affordable adventures, we have gathered all the information you need for your next budget-friendly summer getaway. So, put your travel plans in motion and get ready for an incredible summer in Asia!

Photo: Collected / Ryan Yoo / Unsplash

Cebu, Philippines

Being one of the most affordable Southeast Asian vacation spots, Cebu is the Philippines' most popular tourist attraction. Pristine white-sand beaches, magnificent waterfalls, flourishing marine life, adventurous parks, and a variety of outdoor activities await travellers in Cebu. Landmarks like Magellan's Cross and Fort Santiago are essential sites for history buffs while Moalboal is the perfect island spot for divers and snorkelers.

The tasty, affordable food on the streets of Cebu and travelling via the metro can save major expenses.

Visiting Cebu for three to seven days is most affordable. The average cost of a weeklong vacation is around Tk 49,000 but the majority of tourists spend between Tk 22,000 and 82,000. It covers sightseeing, transportation, meals, and accommodation. Additionally, if one books early, round-trip flights from Dhaka to Manila could be between Tk 38,000 to 43,000.

Photo: Collected / Ishvani Hans / Unsplash

Goa, India

Travellers looking for affordable Asian vacation should visit Goa, India's smallest state yet a popular destination. Here, they can unwind in beachside shacks and enjoy the relaxed pace of life. To get the adrenaline pumping, tourists can visit exciting venues, such as the Saturday Night Market, the lively seaside pubs, or the Anjuna flea market. The whitewashed churches, crumbling forts, and magnificent baroque architecture of Old Goa also captivate many.

There are a variety of inexpensive transportation choices in Goa, including buses, taxis, and motorcycle rentals. With a budget of about Tk 3,000 to 8,000 travellers might engage in enjoyable activities. On average, tourists spend Tk 25,000 for a week in Goa, while the range is Tk 10,000 to 60,000.

Flights from Dhaka to Goa, including a return journey, may cost as little as Tk 35,000.

Photo: Collected / Colton Jones / Unsplash

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Located in Southeast Asia, Siem Reap is a gem with breath-taking temples, vibrant cafés, and serene canals. One of the most amazing sights in the world, Angkor Wat, can be reached from Siem Reap. Additionally, tourists may visit the Tonle Sap Floating Village and Siem Reap Night Market for an experience that combines modernity with the old. After a day of seeing the city, tourists should finish the visit with a foot massage and some Khmer food.

Accommodation, approximately Tk 16,000, may be pricey here. However, tourists may only spend about Tk 8,000 per week on transportation and meals. A budget of Tk 10,000 would be good for seeing sights and having fun. A three-day vacation to Cambodia may be a reasonable investment, considering the estimated cost of Tk 45,000 to 50,000.

As an additional expense, round-trip flights might cost about Tk 50,000.

Photo: Collected / StarUniqu3 / Unsplash

Nha Trang, Vietnam

One of Southeast Asia's cheapest destinations, Nha Trang, is perfect for beachgoers. With its stunning coastline, unspoilt coral reefs, and network of islands, this coastal jewel is home to an almost unmatched summer getaway. Tourists can indulge in mouth-watering fresh seafood, experience mud baths, and go snorkelling. Other than the scenery, Nha Trang also has several architectural monuments and cultural places including Thap Ba Ponagar.

The Nha Trang holiday budget may support modest planning and amenities. There is a wide variety of reasonably priced rental homes on the market. Cafes serving Vietnamese food are also very inexpensive. Things like excursions may cost around Tk 10,000. Spending a week in Nha Trang for a single person will cost about Tk 30,000.

From Dhaka to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, the cost of a round trip might range from Tk 54,000 to 66,000.

Photo: Collected / Anton Rybakov / Unsplash

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

One can consider visiting Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, for a fantastic and economical Central Asia vacation. The city is charming in its own right, with its quirky Soviet-era artwork on walls and majestic buildings along tree-lined streets.

Tourists can stroll around Rudaki Park, see the Ayni Opera, and learn about the city's history at the Museum of Antiquities and the National Museum. One of the best ways to further experience authentic local food and culture is to peruse the local bazaars.

The price of a round-trip ticket to Tajikistan is about Tk 90,000. However, for as little as Tk 1000 to 1500, you may stay at a guesthouse or even someone's home. This often also includes supper and breakfast. Additionally, they may connect you with local drivers. The price may be around Tk 2000. In fact, a week's worth of travel in Dushanbe is readily manageable for one person for around Tk 38,000!