Bored during Eid trip? Some time-pass apps you can try out

Are you feeling bored during your Eid trip? Whether during a long drive, waiting at the bus stand, or just lounging around your hometown, it's the perfect time to explore new apps that not only entertain but also engage your mind and senses. Instead of endlessly scrolling through social media feeds, why not try out some fun-filled applications? From brain-teasing trivia to relaxing colouring, here are five handpicked apps that promise to make those idle moments more enjoyable during your Eid trip.

Dilemo

If you prefer more low-key games over fast and action-packed games, Dilemo brings a fun and intriguing trivia game. This app offers a unique and interactive interface to test your knowledge in multiple categories like series, movies, anime, pop culture, science history, and many more. Dilemo is a great game to play solo, with friends, or against strangers. Whether you want to hone your intelligence or test out your friend's knowledge, simply choose any of the Dilemo card decks, which are updated every month. With minimal storage requirements (358 MB) and compatibility across iOS and Android, Dilemo is bound to keep your mind and fingertips busy.

Sky Guide

If you're an Apple user, there's no better app than Sky Guide to maximise your star-gazing experience. For those who find solace in the night sky, Sky Guide turns your smartphone into a pocket planetarium. Aim your device towards the heavens to identify stars, planets, and constellations. Additionally, you can stay up-to-date with astronomy news, customise your notifications to get notified of important astronomical events around you, and learn interesting facts on celestial objects. There are two add-on subscriptions available for this app - Sky Guide Plus and Sky Guide Pro, and both have a one-week trial period. If you're visiting remote countryside with poor connectivity this Eid, no worries. Sky Guide can function without Wi-Fi, cellular service, or GPS.

Colorfy

Reduce your stress levels and unleash your creativity with Colorfy, a colouring book app that features simple and complex black-and-white art pieces to colour to your heart's content. You can also upload your own drawings and bring them to life with colours using Colorfy. Its AR virtual gallery lets you visualise your drawings in the real world; as if they were a painting on your wall! You can also get inspired by the Colorfy artist community, like and comment on other people's creations, and get their feedback on your artwork. Colorfy is a fun app for amateurs to test their digital painting skills without getting into too many technicalities.

Rave

Missing your friends during your Eid trip? Organise a watch party with Rave, a fun app for seamless messaging and video streaming. Whether you're an Android or iOS user, Rave offers a unique entertainment experience, with features like RaveDJ for creating mashups and karaoke parties for singing with friends worldwide. You can watch videos with your friends from any platform like Netflix, YouTube, or Amazon Prime, message your friends while watching, speak, laugh, or sing along. It is also a great app for listening to music by mixing your favourite music from multiple platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Duolingo

Do you prefer being productive while relaxing at the same time? Make your Eid trip productive by learning a new language with Duolingo. With over 20 languages available for free, including Spanish, French, German, and Italian, Duolingo offers bite-sized lessons to fit into your schedule. Whether you're learning a language for a specific purpose or simply want to stay productive in your free time, Duolingo has the tools and resources to help bring your goals to fruition. All Duolingo lessons allow you to practice speaking, reading, and writing to build vocabulary and language skills. To help you stay on track, Duolingo also encourages you to maintain consistency with bars that run out when you haven't been on the app in a while.

Whether you're travelling or just relaxing at home this Eid vacation, these apps should enhance your experience. So grab your smartphone or tablet, download your favourite apps, and let the fun begin!