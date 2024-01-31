5 must-visit destinations for Lunar New Year celebration

As the Lunar New Year approaches, billions around the globe eagerly anticipate the euphoric celebration steeped in centuries-old customs and rich cultural heritage. From vibrant street parades to mesmerising firework displays, this annual spectacle transcends borders, uniting communities in a tapestry of joy, prosperity, and hope. Join us on a journey to five enchanting destinations where the spirit of Lunar New Year shines brightest, promising an unforgettable start to the Year of Abundance.

Photo: Collected / Ivan Aleksic / Unsplash

Beijing, China

Beijing, the nation's capital, embraces the core of Chinese culture. Celebrations that combine contemporary festivities with centuries-old customs are nothing short of amazing here. The Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square come to life with stunning fireworks, captivating performances, and intricate decorations. Take in the vibrant atmosphere of temple fairs, where street sellers provide mouth-watering bite-sized delicacies, traditional handicrafts, and sessions with fortune-tellers to ensure a prosperous start to the new year.

Photo: Collected / Steven HWG / Unsplash

Singapore

During Chinese New Year, indulge in the diversity of cultures that define Singapore's colourful history. Vibrant street parades, breath-taking performances, and captivating lion dances that wind through busy Chinatown bring the city-state to life. With its famous Supertrees decked out in traditional lanterns, Gardens by the Bay becomes a fantastical wonderland, and Marina Bay Sands presents elaborate shows and cultural displays. Savour delicious treats at hawker centre and participate in the custom of sharing mandarin oranges for wealth and good fortune with the people.

Photo: Collected / Maximalfocus / Unsplash

Sydney, Australia

Australia's Sydney welcomes the Lunar New Year with a spectacular show. With dragon boat races, traditional dance performances, and breath-taking fireworks show lighting up the night sky, Darling Harbour becomes the centre of celebrations. The Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, two of the city's most recognisable structures, are bathed in vivid red and gold hues that represent luck and wealth. Discover the vibrant streets of Chinatown, where the aromas of mouth-watering Asian cuisine, such as Peking duck and dumplings, fill the air.

Photo: Collected / Rumman Amin / Unsplash

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Discover the diverse range of Malaysian customs and traditions during Kuala Lumpur's Chinese New Year festivities. The combination of Chinese, Malay, and Indian customs bring the city to life, resulting in an incredibly distinct and lively ambiance. The centre of Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Street, is turned into a hive bazaar with elaborate decorations and red lanterns. Come celebrate with the locals by throwing yee sang for luck and indulging in delicious treats like pineapple tarts and nian gao.

Photo: Collected / Jason Leung / Unsplash

San Francisco, USA

San Francisco has one of the biggest Chinese New Year celebrations outside of Asia. Chinatown in the city comes alive with lively parades, traditional lion dances, and martial arts exhibitions, turning it into a centre of activity. The festivities are set against the stunning backdrop of the famous Golden Gate Bridge, and Grant Avenue lights up with a magnificent display of lanterns, banners, and street performers. Enjoy some delicious dim sums, explore the gift shops, and take in the contagious spirit of this global spectacle.