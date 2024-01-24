Ivory towers and ocean views: 5 spectacular lighthouses you can't miss

Lighthouses are often deemed as entities which beaconed travellers setting sail in ships, a landmark which held an utmost importance only to them. But with time, their fascinating stories have touched the surface of human history, pristine for mankind to see and instilling a want to behold their lonesome marvelousness. So, here are 5 most beautiful lighthouses around the world awaiting your visit, placed in faraway lands like Ireland to nearer ones like China.

Photo: Collected / Conor Luddy / Unsplash

Fanad Lighthouse, Ireland

Fanad Lighthouse was inaugurated in 1817, overlooking Porsalon and Ballymastocker Bay in Donegal County. The 22-metre long (minus the lantern at its crown) structure was made because of a ship unaided by direction struck against the rocks overlooking Fanad Head. The light is 39 metres above the sea level, with 76 steps within the tower to climb, allowing you to see the blue reservoir permeating the Fanad Peninsula.

The scintillating ivory, with an accent of red, is soothing to the eye, along with the serene bellows of the waves and the seabirds. After landing at Donegal Airport, a 71-kilometre car ride will take you to the destination. After comforting yourself for an overnight stay or a simple day visit, let the cerulean tides lead you to the otherworldly experience you yearn for as the light beams permeate across the darkness.

Photo: Collected / Samantha Kennedy / Unsplash

Fire Island Lighthouse, USA

The first ever lighthouse built in Fire Island in 1826 is in its western end under Suffolk County. Previously bricked in red, where a creamy hue hugged the figure has now changed into alternative black and white bands. It was lit for the first time in 1858 and ever since, stood 51 metres tall with pride.

After climbing through the 182 steps of the tower to the top, the bird's eye view of the ocean, Fire Island, the Long Island on its north, and the skyline of New York City will weave a lucid perception in your senses. With an entry fee depending on your age, starting from Tk 550 and parking facilities at the east of Robert Moses Water Tower, within the park of the same name, a walk through the boardwalk tailing it leads you right into a heaven on earth.

Photo: Collected / Quaid Lagan / Unsplash

Slangkop Lighthouse, South Africa

The tower is situated in the town of Kommetjie, Cape Town. It came into fruition in 1914, but shone its first light in 1919. Vivid in ivory amidst the green background of the Table Mountain, one needs to climb 144 steps within to reach the crown of the majestic structure.

Walking through the winding road that is paved along the Atlantic coastline towards Kommetjie will usher you to the lighthouse, after a 43-kilometre trip from Cape Town. After soaking in the picturesque outlook from the top of the tower, a leisurely walk along the boardwalk trail heading back around to Kommetjie is recommended. The breath-taking ocean view and awe-inspiring surroundings are surely an experience not to miss.

Guia Lighthouse, China

The edifice is situated at the Macau Special Administrative Region, atop the Guia hill as a part of the Guia Fortress and Chapel. Coated in ivory, with accents of yellow and crowned with a red roof, this beauty, as old as 1865, is one of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. With 15 metres of height, the structure upholds its history spanning 400 years of Macau's military, missionary, and maritime past.

With a very promising and striking view of the Macau Peninsula cityscape from its stature, hiking up the hill to breathe in clean air or a cable car ride worth Tk 28 will take you to your destination. A few hiking trails and series of tunnels and bunkers are open as well as the fortress and chapel, inviting visiting tourists all over the year. The interior of the lighthouse is up for viewing only on May 20.

Photo: Collected / Jean Vella / Unsplash

Svortuloft Lighthouse, Iceland

The vibrant orange hued building in the westernmost Snæfelsnes Peninsula is atop a 4-kilometre-long cliff consisting of black rock, forged through many years of volcanic activity. The lighthouse, whose name means pitch black lava, stands 12.8 metres high, and originally built in 1814 with a renovation in 1931. Birdwatching from the lighthouse is one of the most popular activities here; with a viewing panel set to watch the seabirds dwelling on the cliffs, especially Brünnich's guillemot and European shag.

A visit in the summer ensures a magnificent view of the blue sea and sky merging into one, the olive-green moss smeared across the cliff, the western coast and a meticulously formed natural arc by the lighthouse along the seabirds. Distance from the capital city of Reykjavik to Svortuloft is 214 kilometres and takes 3 hours of travel time, driving north to the Ring Road from Reykjavik to Borgarnes. A turn to Route 54 towards West Iceland will lead you to Utnesvegur and Olafsvik, after which, a 10-kilometre drive will lead you to your destination.