48-hour transport strike in Ctg called from tomorrow

Photo: Star

Transports owners and workers today called 48-hour strike across Chattogram from tomorrow morning to press home their four-point demand, including compensation for buses burnt by the students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet).

The decision was taken in a meeting of Greater Chattogram Public Transports' Owners and Workers Unity. The association convener Manjur Alam Chowdhury chaired the meeting, reports our local staff correspondent.

The strike will be enforced from 6:00am tomorrow, said Manjur Alam in a press briefing after the meeting.

