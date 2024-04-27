Tech & Startup
Sat Apr 27, 2024 08:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 27, 2024 09:57 PM

Unrealistic valuations to sweet deals: Shark Tank Bangladesh episode 1

'Shark Tank Bangladesh' premiere delivers drama and deals
'Shark Tank Bangladesh' premiere delivers drama and deals.
The much anticipated first episode of 'Shark Tank Bangladesh' saw three startups secure over 1 crore taka in investments and introduced viewers to some innovative ideas. But it also had its share of eyebrow-raising moments.

Md. Azizul Haque's EcoCutler, a startup specialising in eco-friendly wood and bamboo cutlery and straws, revealed revenue figures of only 10,000 BDT and a profit of just 2,000 BDT. Despite modest numbers, the entrepreneur asked the Sharks for a valuation of 6 crore BDT. No deal was reached during this rouind and the Sharks suggested the entrepreneur return in a future season with stronger market traction.

Another moment that garnered attention was Cookoly's deal, in which the brand's founder Shayla Sharmin gave away a whooping 40% equity for a 30 lakh BDT investment. Cookoly, which offers organic, preservative-free ready-to-cook mixes, featuring a unique sugar-free masala chai mix, attracted interest from Golam Murshed, Nazim Farhan Choudhury, and Ahmed Ali, resulting in a particularly advantageous deal in favour of the Sharks. 

On the brighter side of things, Mehedi Hasan Nayon presented Booktionary, a platform designed to help university students buy, sell, and exchange textbooks. The concept resonated with Nazim Farhan Choudhury and Sami Ahmed, leading to an investment of 30 lakh taka for a 15% equity stake.

Naznin Akhtar Dalia pitched Beauty Solutions, a skincare brand focused on organic ingredients. The company's impressive revenue and profitability figures led Golam Murshed, Sami Ahmed, and Ahmed Ali to invest 50 lakh taka for an 8% equity stake. It was also the toughest negotiation on this episode. 

