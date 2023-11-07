Registration now open for Shark Tank Bangladesh Season 1

The internationally acclaimed business reality show, Shark Tank, has officially opened the doors to its Bangladeshi adaptation, inviting enterprising individuals from across the nation to participate in its first season.

With registrations officially open, applications for the show are now being accepted through various channels, including the dedicated website and the My Robi App. Prospective candidates can visit the official Shark Tank Bangladesh website where they can initiate the application process by registering their details.

The application process is outlined in a series of steps: Interested parties should download the Bongo application from the Google or Apple Play Store for updates and notifications regarding Shark Tank Bangladesh. There are no charges for registration or application download. Applicants then must agree to the terms and conditions after a thorough review of the eligibility criteria. It is advised to gather all pertinent business information, including personal and company details, as well as fundraising requirements, performance metrics, or prototype images if applicable.

Upon completion of the registration and successful submission of business information, the Shark Tank Bangladesh team will commence a due diligence process. Selected participants will be contacted for the first audition round.

The application period is set for 30 days, although this may be adjusted depending on the volume and quality of applications received.

The format of Shark Tank allows entrepreneurs to pitch their business models to a group of investors, known as "Sharks," in hopes of securing investment and strategic partnerships. With its expansion into Bangladesh, the show aims to tap into the local entrepreneurial spirit and provide a platform for innovation and business development.

According to an earlier press handout, Bongo is soon to reveal a panel of local 'Sharks', representing diverse sectors and industries.