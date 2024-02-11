Shark Tank Bangladesh unveils their lineup of 'Sharks'

The internationally acclaimed business reality show 'Shark Tank' has officially announced the judges, also referred to as 'Sharks', for their first-ever Bangladeshi adaptation. The show, which has aired in over 40 countries, is being produced in Bangladesh by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Bongo BD.

As per an official press release, Shark Tank Bangladesh will feature these prominent business leaders as the judges or 'Sharks': Sami Ahmed of Startup Bangladesh, Nazim Farhan Chowdhury of Adcomm, Golam Murshed of Majesto Ltd, Kazi Mahbub Hassan of R Ventures, Samanzar Khan of AKS Khan Holdings, Fahim Mashroor of Bdjobs, and Ahmed Ali of TISTA.

The press release adds that this lineup of 'Sharks' possesses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds that will help them assess and potentially invest in innovative business propositions presented by entrepreneurs from Bangladesh.