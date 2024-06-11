Tech & Startup
Palak appears as a guest shark on Shark Tank Bangladesh

Shark Tank Bangladesh
Image: Courtesy.

Shark Tank Bangladesh aired a special cricket-themed episode over the weekend, showcasing four sports-related businesses. The episode also had the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak as a guest shark.

In the 7th episode of the season, Miazi LED Stumps, a business for locally produced LED stumps, by Ahsan Habib and Sajjad Hossain Nahid sought BDT 10 lakh for 5% equity. Their pitch resonated with the sharks, resulting in a deal with Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Shark Sami Ahmed, who offered BDT 10 lakh for 7% equity.

Aiming to teach through play, 'Brainsports' by Ahbab Zaman requested an investment of BDT 10 lakh in exchange for 10% equity. After negotiations, Shark Sami Ahmed closed the deal, offering BDT 10 lakh, six months of workspace, mentorship, and additional working capital if needed, in exchange for 10% equity and a royalty agreement until the initial investment is repaid.

Pavilion 360 Limited by Mostakim Hossain and Priyam Majumdar pitched their platform offering live scores and various sports news, seeking BDT 1 crore for 5% equity. However, due to disagreements over valuation, they did not secure a deal.

Khelbei Bangladesh, an online platform for learning sports, by Kazi Sabir sought BDT 50 lakh for 5% equity. Khelbei Bangladesh also failed to secure a deal due to differing opinions with the sharks.

New episodes of Shark Tank Bangladesh air every Friday at 10 PM on the OTT platform Bongo.

