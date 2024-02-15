Shark Tank Bangladesh unveils separate lineup of female sharks

Shark Tank, the internationally acclaimed business reality show has revealed a second panel of female 'Sharks' for their first-ever Bangladeshi adaptation.

As per official announcements, the female sharks will include Samanzar Khan, Managing Director of AKS Khan Holdings Ltd., Faatin Haque, Chairperson of Trade Group of Companies, Navin Ahmed, The Founder and Managing Partner of Gala Makeover Studio & Salon, Anika Chowdhury, Director, Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Sausan Khan Moyeen, CEO and Founder, Enchanted Events & Prints.

Aired in over 40 countries, the show is being produced in Bangladesh by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Bongo BD.