Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:46 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Shark Tank Bangladesh unveils separate lineup of female sharks

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:35 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 10:46 PM
Shark Tank Bangladesh
Female ‘Sharks’ of Shark Tank Bangladesh.

Shark Tank, the internationally acclaimed business reality show has revealed a second panel of female 'Sharks' for their first-ever Bangladeshi adaptation. 

As per official announcements, the female sharks will include Samanzar Khan, Managing Director of AKS Khan Holdings Ltd., Faatin Haque, Chairperson of Trade Group of Companies, Navin Ahmed, The Founder and Managing Partner of Gala Makeover Studio & Salon, Anika Chowdhury, Director, Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Sausan Khan Moyeen, CEO and Founder, Enchanted Events & Prints.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Aired in over 40 countries, the show is being produced in Bangladesh by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Bongo BD.

Related topic:
Shark Tank bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Registration now open for Shark Tank Bangladesh Season 1

Shark Tank Bangladesh unveils their lineup of 'Sharks'

Shark Tank Bangladesh unveils their lineup of 'Sharks'

4d ago
Shark Tank officially comes to Bangladesh.

Shark Tank comes to Bangladesh

দেশের মানুষকে ২-৪ জনের হাত থেকে বাঁচাতে চাই: বাণিজ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

দেশের মানুষকে ২-৪ জনের হাত থেকে বাঁচাতে চাই: বাণিজ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী

‘ব্যবসায়ীদের সঙ্গে কথা বলে ভোজ্য তেলে ট্যারিফ কমানো হয়েছে। এতে বাজারে প্রতি লিটারে অন্তত ছয় টাকা কমানো উচিত ছিল কিন্তু বিভিন্ন অজুহাতে কমানো হয়নি।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তৃতীয় কোনো মুদ্রায় বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্যের আলোচনা চলছে: রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification