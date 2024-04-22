Tech & Startup
Mon Apr 22, 2024 04:42 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 05:29 PM

Shark Tank Bangladesh episode 1 airs on April 26

Mon Apr 22, 2024 04:42 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 05:29 PM
Shark Tank Bangladesh
With all its impact, how will the business-oriented reality show fare in this country? Let's take a look at how Shark Tank can potentially be a game-changer for local startups.

Shark Tank Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi version of the reality show Shark Tank, is set to premiere on April 26. The show will feature entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of investors, known as "Sharks". The investors can choose to invest in the businesses they find promising.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on April 22 in Dhaka. The event was attended by the show's judges, partners, and representatives from Bongo and Deepto TV, the channels on which the show will be aired.

Shark Tank is based on a Japanese show called "Money Tigers" that first premiered in 2001. The Shark Tank format has been adapted in many countries around the world.

According to a press handout, over 2000 companies applied to be on Shark Tank Bangladesh. The chosen entrepreneurs will be featured on the show starting on April 26, which will air every Friday at 10 PM on Deepto TV and will be available to stream on Bongo.

