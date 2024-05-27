Rising from Rajshahi: Utshob Ahmed’s journey to boxing glory

At only 19 years old, Utshob Ahmed hailing from Rajshahi, became the first Bangladeshi to clinch the World Boxing Council Asia Silver Super Flyweight title. Despite his youth, Ahmed has already shown the poise and discipline of a seasoned athlete, traits that carried him to this milestone.

In an exclusive interview with Star Lifestyle, the young boxer shares insights into his journey, the challenges he faced and his aspirations for the future.

Congratulations on your achievement! How do you feel about winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt?

The feeling is still quite surreal; it hasn't fully sunk in yet. But I am truly happy to win the belt. I feel that I have made my country proud.

Growing up and training in Rajshahi, away from the main boxing hubs, must have presented unique challenges and opportunities. What advice would you offer to young athletes who are training in similar circumstances?

We have a club in Rajshahi and this is where my boxing journey began. The reality is that outside of a few well-equipped places in Rajshahi and Dhaka, opportunities are scarce. For those in the periphery, the journey is tough.

It requires noteworthy support from families to access better training facilities in larger cities. My advice is to seek out any local opportunities, remain determined, and when possible, travel to where better training is available –passion and persistence will open doors.

What kind of strategies helped you win the game?

I have never participated in an eight-round match. This was the first time for me. A month before the match, I trained under Mr Steve in Dhaka, a seasoned coach from London. His expertise, combined with continuous guidance from my seniors, was crucial. We focused on enhancing my stamina, strategy, and technique to ensure I was prepared for the rigorous demands of such an extended bout.

You are only 19 years old and have a long way to go. What are your future goals?

Winning the WBC Asia Silver Super Flyweight Title is just the beginning. My next target is the gold title. Beyond that, I'm setting my sights on earning a world ranking and ultimately competing in the world championships. Each step is about climbing higher and pushing the boundaries of what I can achieve in the boxing world.

What would like to say to future aspirants who want to pursue boxing as a career?

My advice to aspiring boxers is to embrace persistence as your core virtue. Success rarely comes at the first attempt. Start as an amateur to understand the sport's basics and gradually progress to professional levels.

I would recommend starting your journey with a three-round match. Remember, each match is a learning opportunity – use it to refine your skills and build resilience. The road to becoming a professional boxer is demanding but rewarding for those who are steadfast.

