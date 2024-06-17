154 suffer animal sacrifice-related injuries

At least 154 people were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital today with injuries centring sacrificing cattle and other animals on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Between 9:00am and 6:00pm, at least 154 patients received treatment at the DMCH, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost, told The Daily Star.

Some left after receiving primary care, while others were admitted with serious injuries.

The Daily Star spoke with at least 10 such patients at the hospital.

On the day of Eid-ul-Azha, many people from different walks of life become butchers for a day due to a shortage, leading to multiple injuries.

One such person was Md Meraz, 27, of Naryanganj's Rupganj, who got 21 stitches on his head.

Meraz was brought to the DMCH around 12:30pm with critical injuries after a cow kicked him on the head.

Another patient, Anwar Hossain, 42, of Chankharpool, got his right hand hacked while cutting beef. He is a rickshaw-puller by profession.

Shahid Biswas, 55, of Matual Dakkhinpara, came to the hospital around 9:30am seeking treatment after his left hand was broken when a cow kicked him.