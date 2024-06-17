All sacrificial animal waste removed within 6 hours: DNCC

Total 10,374 tonnes of waste cleaned in all 54 wards

Dhaka North City Corporation has announced the successful completion of the disposal of all sacrificial animal waste within the previously declared six-hour timeframe.

The accomplishment was confirmed in a press release issued by Moqbul Hossain, public relations officer of DNCC.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam expressed his gratitude to the cooperative efforts of the residents, stating that it was possible to dispose of all sacrificial animal waste in Dhaka north even before the scheduled deadline. He pledged to continue working together to maintain cleanliness in the city in the future.

The waste management programme was inaugurated by the mayor in Ward 7 of DNCC at Mirpur at 1:30pm. The waste disposal operation commenced at 2:00pm and concluded within six hours, by 8:00pm.

A total of 10,374 tonnes of waste was disposed of in over 2,101 trips in ten DNCC zones.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The DNCC Waste Management Department reported that 100 percent of waste disposal was achieved in all 54 wards. In Ward 16, all waste was collected and stored at the Solid Waste Transfer Station (STS) for landfilling.

Approximately 10,000 workers were deployed for waste disposal within the designated time.

At the conclusion of the evening inspection, the DNCC mayor instructed the Waste Management Department to ensure the swift disposal of sacrificial animal waste on the following day as well.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation Public Relations Officer Abu Nasher mentioned that all sacrificial animal waste has been removed from 64 wards of DSCC by 8:00pm.