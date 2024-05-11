Clogged canals and water-logging: DNCC's 3-day waste exhibition begins

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today started a three-day exhibition of waste discarded in canals, drains and other public places to create public awareness.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the event held in front of DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan. The exhibition is open to all.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "This exhibition has been organised with the waste recovered from different canals in our DNCC area. I want to show the city dwellers what kind of waste they are dumping inside the canals. This is a public awareness exhibition."

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Students from different schools in the capital came to see this exhibition. The mayor was seen showing them these wastes to create awareness among them.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The waste includes abandoned quilts, mattresses, sofas, luggage, beds, cables, tires, flower tubs, rickshaw parts, tables, chairs, basins, bags, plastic utensils and many more.

As the wastes are dumped into water flowing channels of the city indiscriminately, it creates waterlogging, said DNCC sources.