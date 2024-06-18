All animal waste cleared in Dhaka south in 10 hrs: DSCC

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has claimed that 100 percent sacrificial animal waste has been disposed of within approximately 10 hours.

Abu Nasher, spokesperson of DSCC, confirmed the matter around midnight.

Earlier, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh had announced to complete the waste disposal within 24 hours.

According to DSCC, they managed to dispose of all sacrificial waste within approximately 10 hours and 15 minutes.

The process began at 2:00pm yesterday and ended at 12:15am today.

Hundred percent waste has also been removed from six out of 11 permanent and temporary cattle markets under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Earlier, Dhaka North City Corporation announced the completion of the disposal of all sacrificial animal waste within the previously declared six-hour timeframe.