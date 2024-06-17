Sacrificial animal waste disposal begins in Dhaka

Workers from two city corporations in Dhaka have gathered to begin the disposal of sacrificial animal waste within the designated timeframe.

Around 19,000 workers from both city corporations are involved in the waste disposal activities.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has announced a 24-hour schedule for waste clearance, while the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) announced a 6-hour schedule.

Sanitation workers from both city corporations are working together to meet the target.

After 1:00pm, the two mayors inaugurated the waste disposal programme, and the sanitation workers began their tasks.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "We have completed all preparations for waste removal. Hopefully, we will successfully dispose of all the waste within the specified timeframe. Just like our previous achievement, this time too, we will be able to provide benefits to the people of Dhaka ahead of schedule."

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "The speed at which we can remove the waste depends on the local residents. It is crucial for locals not to leave garbage indiscriminately. We have distributed biodegradable polythene bags to everyone. I kindly request everyone to dispose of his or her garbage in the designated areas. We have approximately 10,000 employees ready for this task."

It has been reported that DSCC has mobilised approximately 9,497 employees to handle the cleanup. In addition to DSCC's own garbage vehicles, 360 other cars from the organisation are being used in the operation.

To aid residents, DSCC is distributing around 1.40 lakh eco-friendly biodegradable bags along with bleaching powder and disinfectants. A dedicated water vehicle is also on-site to clean the areas after waste collection.

Meanwhile, DNCC has deployed 9,337 employees for the waste management task.

On the first day of Eid, 480 vehicles are being utilised. DNCC is also distributing one lakh eco-friendly biodegradable bags along with bleaching powder and disinfectants. Dedicated water vehicles are also on-site to clean the areas after waste collection.

Furthermore, leave for relevant personnel in both city corporations has been canceled to ensure the smooth operation of waste disposal.

According to the public relations departments of both city corporations, Dhaka South and North City Corporations have set up control rooms at Nagar Bhaban to ensure effective monitoring and managing of information related to waste removal.