Sura Krishna shines in Bangkok

Renowned Bangladeshi boxer Sura Krishna Chakma on Thursday captivated the audience in Bangkok on way to win a battle against Thai boxer Sornram Sopakul in the lightweight category of the event titled: "Way of the Champions: Roar of Dragons".

Although the match was scheduled to be a six-round bout, Sura Krisha, who is acclaimed for his lightning-fast hands, knocked Sornram out just within a minute and 50 seconds in the second round with strong punches and striking jabs.

Popularly known as Jummo Rock, Sura previously won the Super Lightweight Intercontinental Championship from the Asian Boxing Federation. And today, he brought glory by clinching victory in the global boxing scene.

Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, and Arman Haque, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation were present at this event.

Haroon said: "It's a moment of joy and pride to witness this spectacular victory of our nation's finest lightweight boxer in the biggest promotion in Thailand."

Representing a diverse range of nations, this boxing event showcased a total of 10 battles in the whole tournament. The boxers showed their prowess in different categories who came from Singapore, Thailand, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Bangladesh.

The tournament was sanctioned by the WBA (World Boxing Association) Asia and the Asian Boxing Federation.

