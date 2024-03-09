Motalib, Sabiul win WBA South Asian titles

Abdul Motalib and Sabiul Islam with their titles. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's Abdul Motalib defeated India's Mohammad Azhar in a 10-round fight for the WBA South Asia lightweight title at Hotel La Méridien on Friday evening.

Sabiul Islam of Bangladesh defeated India's Shubham Yadav in a 6-round match in the WBC Youth International Super Fly title on the same night.

However, the most interesting bout of the night was between Bangladeshi-born British MMA boxer Shah Kamali and Poland's Marcion Lazarez, which ended in a draw.

Apart from this, Bangladesh's Noor Mohammad Nasib, Mohammad Jawad, Omar Farooq, Hasan Shikder, Zainul Islam and Mohan Ali won their respective bouts.

Among the women, Sanjida Jannat defeated Sadia Islam and Jui Lima lost to Bristhi Khatun.

Organised by the Bangladesh Professional Boxing Association, the WBC and WBA belt fight was held for the first time in the country.