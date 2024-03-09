More Sports
Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:13 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Motalib, Sabiul win WBA South Asian titles

Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:05 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:13 PM
Abdul Motalib and Sabiul Islam with their titles. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's Abdul Motalib defeated India's Mohammad Azhar in a 10-round fight for the WBA South Asia lightweight title at Hotel La Méridien on Friday evening.

Sabiul Islam of Bangladesh defeated India's Shubham Yadav in a 6-round match in the WBC Youth International Super Fly title on the same night.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, the most interesting bout of the night was between Bangladeshi-born British MMA boxer Shah Kamali and Poland's Marcion Lazarez, which ended in a draw.

Apart from this, Bangladesh's Noor Mohammad Nasib, Mohammad Jawad, Omar Farooq, Hasan Shikder, Zainul Islam and Mohan Ali won their respective bouts.

Among the women, Sanjida Jannat defeated Sadia Islam and Jui Lima lost to Bristhi Khatun.

Organised by the Bangladesh Professional Boxing Association, the WBC and WBA belt fight was held for the first time in the country.

Related topic:
boxing
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Boxer Alamin brings glory for the country

Wayne Rooney could debut as a boxer and face Jake Paul

Mayweather scores KO in front of watching Pacquiao

Ruqsana beats Tanjila as female boxers steal the show

Usyk retains world heavyweight titles

|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকিং খাত: প্রাথমিক স্তরে নারী নিয়োগ দ্বিগুণ হলেও এখনো পিছিয়ে পরিচালনায়

বিদেশি বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংকগুলোতে নারী কর্মকর্তার অনুপাত সবচেয়ে বেশি, যা অন্যান্য ব্যাংকের তুলনায় ২৪ দশমিক ১৮ শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সব গণপরিবহনে এক কার্ড: প্রাইভেট কোম্পানিকেও আইনে আনার উদ্যোগ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X