Pro boxer Sura Krishna joins UCB

National champion and professional boxer Sura Krishna Chakma has recently joined United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), stated a press release from the bank on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Boxing Federation general secretary Mazharul Islam Tuhin informed that Sura joined UCB as a junior officer.

"Sura Krishna Chakma's appointment at UCB marks a new chapter in his career. The UCB family is happy and proud to include such a distinguished individual in their family," stated the Bank statement.

Sura has been considered a promising boxer, having won many gold medals in his category at both the national boxing championships and the Bangladesh Games. He also represented Bangladesh in other multi-sport events.

The 28-year-old boxer rose to prominence after entering the professional boxing arena, and he remains undefeated in eight battles in the light category thus far.

As most athletes in the country struggle to maintain their training and careers due to financial constraints, Sura's appointment in the private sector is expected to play an important role in his continued growth in boxing.