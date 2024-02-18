More Sports
Star Sports Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:32 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:41 AM

Sura Krishna goes 8-0 up

Star Sports Report
Boxer Sura Krishna Chakma. File Photo

Bangladesh's premier boxer Sura Krishna Chakma beat India's Sandeep Kumar in an eight-round battle at a competition titled 'Path to Glory: Hustle in Dhaka Square' in Dhaka on Saturday night.

An eighth consecutive victory, the win maintained Sura Krishna's 100 percent record in the professional boxing circuit since his debut in 2018.

Sura Krishna beat his Indian counterpart after fierce competition in the most eagerly-anticipated bout of the event.

Sura Krishna had previously beaten Aashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Bahadur Chand (twice), Md Sohag Ali, Anan Pongkhet and Sornram Sopakul.

 

 

push notification