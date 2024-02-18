Sura Krishna goes 8-0 up

Bangladesh's premier boxer Sura Krishna Chakma beat India's Sandeep Kumar in an eight-round battle at a competition titled 'Path to Glory: Hustle in Dhaka Square' in Dhaka on Saturday night.

An eighth consecutive victory, the win maintained Sura Krishna's 100 percent record in the professional boxing circuit since his debut in 2018.

Sura Krishna beat his Indian counterpart after fierce competition in the most eagerly-anticipated bout of the event.

Sura Krishna had previously beaten Aashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Bahadur Chand (twice), Md Sohag Ali, Anan Pongkhet and Sornram Sopakul.