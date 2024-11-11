Ditch plastic, go jute! 5 easy swaps for a greener home

The discussion on an eco-friendly lifestyle has sparked once again, with the government notice prompting us to switch from polybags to jute or cotton-made packaging. In a world that is swiftly shifting towards green living, people are choosing locally-made organic products and luckily for us — the golden fibre — jute has versatile potential to meet our necessities while blending style with sustainability.

Here are a few cool ways this cash crop can help us make a simple start towards sustainable chic living.

Jute packaging and storage solutions

Say goodbye to plastic pollutants and one-time paper bags with sturdy jute packaging. Make a mark in your professional field with an eco-conscious flair by opting for a jute-made water bottle and lunch carriers for your meal on the go. Not only are they greener choices, but they are also smart investments to run your errands smoothly, thanks to their longevity.

Jute items are great options as kitchen storage for their heat and moisture resistance. Handwoven jute containers, fruit baskets, garbage and laundry bags made of this natural fibre are available options for a plastic-free lifestyle.

Furnishing with an earthy touch

While the world convinces you to consume extravagant home décor items, go with jute-made products to radiate down-to-earth features. Jute rugs, carpets, placement mats, table runners, plant holders — all these necessary items meticulously merge functionality with a visual feast.

Jute blinds, cushion covers, and ottomans can be alternatives to plastic-free living. The exquisite texture and beige colour palette of jute fibres create a rustic canvas, and the durable fibres make sure the products stand the test of time.

Photo: Collected / Shreena Bindra / Unsplash

Future-forward fashion with jute fabrics

Jute-made retail items have a timeless appeal to Bengali fashionistas. You may take an extra step towards a green planet by choosing sweaters, scarves, denim, dresses, and jackets made of jute fabrics instead of animal-derived leather or wool.

Jute-made jewellery such as chokers, necklaces, beaded bands, and bangles are top choices for a traditional look with an eco-trendy twist. Statement rings, stud earrings, and hoops layered with other jewellery in your wardrobe can add a deshi flair to your look.

Handmade home-décor items

Jute-made art pieces and craftworks are making a comeback as skilled artisans make items with a modern punch. Intricately woven lampshades add a rustic charm to the interior. Jute baskets are cosy additions and jute planters can be the ultimate solution to protect your plants from rain and heat.

From stationery items to decorative details and gift wrappers, natural fibre can come in a myriad of options. Jute-made customised craftworks make unique gifts for your loved ones while taking a planet-friendly stand.

Eco-chic jute bags

There are a wide array of jute bags for you to choose from, according to your personality.

Printable tote bags are a massive pop-culture hit among the youth for their easy maintenance and eco-chic statement.

Stylish shoulder bags, sling bags, and clutches echo the message of a greener tomorrow in a corporate atmosphere while adding elegance to your style. They are also a smart investment due to their life span and aesthetic quality.