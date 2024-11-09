Top News

We all know that baking soda makes cakes, breads, muffins, and cookies light and fluffy. Yet, this ingredient has many other uses beyond cooking. It has potential medicinal properties and may help with a variety of ailments. So, keep reading because we are going to share with you some great health benefits of baking soda!

Treating insect bites

Baking soda is a common remedy for itching and pain caused by bug bites. Not only can it help alleviate the itching but also neutralise the acid that is created by a bite.

You may make some baking soda paste by combining two ingredients – three parts soda with one part water. Then apply it to the infected area. After it dries, you may wash it off and repeat, if needed.

Reducing mouth ulcers

Mouth ulcers or canker sores are a medical condition, which a lot of people might be familiar with. These sores are an excruciatingly painful sensation and occur in the gums or the inner lining of the mouth.

Treatment for mouth ulcers includes cleansing the mouth and reducing the amount of plaque that is on the teeth by washing with baking soda. In fact, results from patients who went to the doctor after the use of baking soda indicated that they had improvements to their mouth ulcers.

Sick of pills? Try baking soda for these 5 health problems
Photo: Collected / Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Helping with indigestion

Due to its alkaline pH, baking soda is a popular home treatment for this as it eases the symptoms caused by an excess of stomach acid.

People aged 12 and older can take half a teaspoon of baking soda by dissolving it in two glasses of water. It is not a very appealing treatment but it might alleviate your problems temporarily.

Managing kidney problems

Baking soda controls blood pH by removing acid from the body. In addition, research indicates that when taken orally, it may decrease the course of chronic kidney disease.

In terms of the functioning of the kidneys, baking soda is also said to be quite beneficial. However, more study is required in this field so, it is best to talk to a doctor before consuming it for renal health.

As a mouthwash

In lieu of traditional mouthwash, many people find that baking soda works just as well. Research suggests that it may have antibacterial and antimicrobial effects by raising saliva pH levels, which are critical for preventing bacterial development, and thus potentially freshening breath.

Mix half a teaspoon of baking soda with half a glass of warm water to produce homemade baking soda mouthwash. Swish it about as you normally would and feel the difference!

