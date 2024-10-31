Top News

Health & Fitness
Nusrath Jahan
Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 04:47 PM

8 glasses a day = model physique? Let’s dive into this myth

Water plays a vital role in keeping your body functioning properly. It supports digestion, regulates body temperature, and helps transport nutrients throughout the body. Drinking water before meals can also create a feeling of fullness, helping you eat smaller portions.

That being said, the idea that simply drinking more water will magically melt away extra pounds is nothing more than a popular myth. While staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, water is far from being the secret weapon to weight loss.

But what about all the videos claiming that increasing water intake will cut down weight, make your skin glow, and basically transform you into your favourite actor/actress? Think about it: can drinking more water undo the effects of an unhealthy diet? If your meals are packed with sugary snacks, refined carbs, and fried foods, no amount of water can compensate for that.

In fact, focusing only on water intake can create a false sense of progress. You might feel good about drinking those eight glasses every day, but unless you're paying attention to portions you eat and reducing processed foods, the scale isn't likely to move much.

Photo: Collected / Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Hydration is just one small piece of the weight-loss puzzle, and relying solely on it is like trying to drive a car with only one wheel. If weight loss really is your goal, then the solution lies in a combination of healthy eating and regular exercise.

A balanced diet which includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats will provide essential nutrients, while keeping you full longer, reducing the cravings for snacking every hour.

In addition to improving your diet, regular exercise plays a crucial role in burning calories and helping you shed a couple of extra pounds. Remember to start easy though. Walk a total of 4,000 steps in the first week, then add more as you get more comfortable. Keeping a step-counter app in your phone or simply wearing your smartwatch can be very motivating when you're starting out. Be it stretching exercises, Pilates for beginners, or yoga, any form of exercise will help boost your metabolism and enhance the effects of a healthy diet. 

So, the bottom line remains: Drinking more water offers numerous health benefits, but it's not a magic bullet for weight loss or shortcut to looking great overnight. While staying hydrated can help control hunger and reduce bloating, it cannot counteract the effects of poor eating habits or a sedentary lifestyle.

True weight loss and healthy skin comes from a balanced approach that includes nutritious meals and consistent physical activity. 

