Bangladesh belongs to all: Army Chief at Janmashtami rally in Dhaka

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today reaffirmed that Bangladesh belongs equally to people of all religions and communities, stressing that the armed forces will always stand beside citizens to safeguard peace, security, and harmony.

He made the remarks while addressing devotees at the inauguration of the central Janmashtami rally at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka.

Extending greetings on the occasion, General Waker thanked the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee for inviting him to join the celebration.

"This joyful celebration has begun with songs and dance, and I am grateful that you have included us in this festivity. Thousands of devotees have gathered here today, and we are thankful to be part of your joy," he told the audience.

"This is the Bangladesh of harmony where Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, hill people, and Bengalis have lived together peacefully for centuries. On this auspicious day, our pledge should be to maintain this harmony and brotherhood forever. This country belongs to everyone. There will be no division here -- not by religion, caste, or creed. We are all citizens of this land, and each of us has equal rights over it. Together, we look forward to a golden future."

General Waker stressed that the armed forces, including the navy and air force, remain committed to ensuring this spirit of unity. "Across Bangladesh, the armed forces are deployed to support you. You will celebrate your religious festivals with joy, and we will share in that joy with you," he said.

Calling on devotees to carry forward the teachings of Lord Krishna, the army chief said, "Let his teachings radiate from here to everywhere, inspiring us to live together in peace and unity."

He also noted that the Janmashtami procession was once a major annual tradition in the 19th and 20th centuries but had been discontinued before its recent revival.

"I hope and, in sha Allah, believe that this festival and this rally will continue every year from now on. Whatever support and assistance you seek from us, we will extend," he assured.

General Waker also expressed gratitude to the media for covering the programme. "Print and electronic media brothers and sisters are here, working tirelessly to share this programme nationwide. I sincerely thank them," he said.

Sharing a personal memory, he added, "Azimpur and Palashi are areas where I grew up. This place is filled with memories of my childhood, and returning here today for such a special occasion makes it even more meaningful."

"I end by praying for the welfare of everyone. May you all remain well. Thank you," he said.