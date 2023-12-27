5 expert-approved daily habits to relieve back pain

In this fast-paced world, where our lives are ruled by desk jobs and the blue screens of computers seem to have become our best friend – back pain is not an uncommon ailment. Fortunately, certain daily habits can greatly relieve this discomfort. Here, we have highlighted 5 daily habits for a stronger and healthier back.

Maintain good posture

Proper posture is essential for keeping the spine's natural curvature intact. Slouching or hunching puts additional pressure on the back, ultimately leading to pain.

Dr Nazmee Kabir, an orthopaedic specialist, advises, "Try not to slump over your keyboard when you're sitting in front of your computer rather look straight with your shoulders back, spine straight."

According to Dr Kabir, bad posture is one of the common causes of neck and lower back pain, especially for those who have desks and tend to sit for too long. Hence, whenever you are sitting at your desk, be conscious of your posture and consider ergonomic chairs, which have been designed to encourage better posture and help relieve back pain.

Take regular breaks to move

Long periods of sitting or standing can aggravate back pain and cause neck as well as shoulder pain. Why? Staying in one position for too long is like pressing the pause button on your spine's health. Regular movement keeps the back muscles active, blood pumping, and spirits high.

Then, what would be the solution?

Dr Kabir answers, "Movement keeps our muscles flexible and maintains blood flow, reducing stiffness and discomfort. So, let's say you're sitting for 30 minutes, then take a break for five minutes and move around a bit – why not walk or mingle with your colleagues!"

Take short breaks every half an hour to walk or stretch, especially if your job involves prolonged sitting or standing. You can use reminders such as Pomodoro Timer to ensure you move regularly.

Practice yoga regularly

"Yoga can help you maintain not only a good posture but also a healthy physique as it is such an exercise where all of your limbs move and stretch simultaneously," recommends Dr Kabir.

Therefore, yoga is an excellent way to stretch and strengthen the back muscles while improving overall flexibility and balance. You can integrate short yoga routines into your daily schedule, focusing on poses like Cat-Cow, Child's Pose, and Downward-Facing Dog.

Sleep better

Sleeping in an incorrect position can worsen your back pain while an unsupportive mattress or pillow can strain the back and neck. Hence, invest in a mattress and pillows that suit your sleeping style. Side sleepers should use a pillow between their knees for hip alignment, while back sleepers might benefit from a pillow under their knees to alleviate lower back pressure.

Shoes matter

Believe it or not, your shoes are like the foundation of a building for your body. Wearing the wrong shoes can lead to a domino effect of alignment issues, culminating in back pain. As Dr Nazlee Kabir informs us shoes that lack proper support or do not fit well can alter our posture and walking style, putting unnecessary strain on our back.

So, choose shoes with good arch support and cushioning. Heels and fashion-forward shoes are fine for occasional wear, but for daily use, go for comfort and support over style.

That said, consistency is vital for long-term benefits. And always remember, if back pain persists, a healthcare professional should be your next stop for tailored advice and treatment.