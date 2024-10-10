Your boss won’t fix your stress – but these 5 techniques might

"I need a break!"—a thought that echoes in your mind every morning. It lingers as you arrive at your desk, only to be greeted by a mountain of files and sticky notes. Your heart starts racing, weighed down by the fear of missing deadlines. The noise around you fades as your focus slips away, and in the chaos of your hectic schedule, impulsive reactions can even strain your workplace relationships.

If you find yourself overwhelmed by these feelings almost daily, you're not alone. But even in the midst of this mental fog, there is a path forward. Here are 5 ways to boost your mental well-being at work and build resilience!

De-Stress in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…

Anxiety and stress can be self-destructive, burdening your mind with unwanted thoughts and leaving you feeling jammed and numb. But you can protect yourself and regain control of your mind with the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 grounding technique.

Place a hand on your belly and gradually feel it move with your breaths. It will allow you to connect to your soul. Next, identify and name any five things you can see around in your workplace — table, chair, calendar, laptop, board, etc. After that, close your eyes and absorb your auditory senses towards any four sounds around you. It can be fan hums or traffic honks. Take a moment to feel three things around you—perhaps your desk, notebook, or the ground. As you touch each object, press firmly to notice its texture and temperature.

Next, take a deep breath to feel two distinct smells. Finally, taste one food or drink and concentrate on the lingering flavour that envelops your taste buds. So, you see, by catering to all your five senses, you can restabilise your mind to a balanced mind state.

Photo: Collected / Lesly Juarez / Unsplash

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is all about training your mind to be fully aware of your thoughts, feelings, and sensations in the present. It's an art that creates a space for yourself in between your breaths.

Find a calm and quiet corner in your office. Set your timer within 5 to 10 minutes and increase the duration with daily practice. Make yourself comfortable in a sitting position as you will stay stable for a while. Now feel your breath as you inhale and exhale.

If your mind starts to drift after a few seconds, gently refocus on your breathing. Don't be hard on your wandering mind as it is natural. Patiently and gently, bring your mind to stillness. You can also try mindful walking, mindful exercises, mindful eating, or mindful doodling. Daily practice of mindfulness improves your cognitive ability and reduces stress, insomnia, hypertension, etc.

Visualisation for ease

Have you ever wondered how powerful your mind is? It can be the source of your utmost strength. All you have to do is listen to it. Make yourself aware and lucid of your thoughts, feelings, sensations, and surroundings without judgment.

In this regard, visualisation works best. It's a powerful technique that lets you unwind your negative thoughts by immersing your mind in imagining calming and restful images. The process starts with multiple rounds of deep breaths — ins and outs — to create a blank canvas in your mind.

Now, imagine the most serene scenery that can ease your mind, it can be a box of kittens, a cascading waterfall, or a garden full of vibrant flowers. Once you have settled on your comforting scene, ask yourself about its colour, sound, and surroundings. The more details you add, the more transparently the scenery appears, emanating peace and harmony at heart.

Photo: Collected / Sage Friedman / Unsplash

Infuse healthy humour!

Good humour and great laughter are blissful. It uplifts your grim mood as it releases positive hormones like dopamine reduces the stress hormone cortisol. So, share jokes and funny incidents you have witnessed or become an active listener.

However, be careful about the use of humour. Avoid 'aggressive humour' that ridicules or mocks someone's appearance and condition. Self-deprecating jokes are not healthy too as they normalise negative thoughts. Instead, try "affiliative humour" which is focused on daily or common experiences everyone can relate to.

A little levity in your workplace is of no harm. Shared laughter creates bonding, reduces stress, and strengthens co-worker relationships. So, smile, laugh, and live.

Stay prepared with a mental health crisis plan

Prevention is better than cure; this may sound clichéd but it's always a lifesaver. You see, sometimes we might be villains to ourselves. Extreme anxiety and bouts of panic attacks can lead to self-destructive thoughts. Extreme work pressure, family issues, financial worries, or any flashback in general can trigger your anxiety. In extreme cases, you might be at risk of harming yourself or anyone near you.

The good news is that you can withstand it by creating a mental health crisis plan. It's a documented plan that helps one deal with psychiatric emergencies. So, it's more of a preventive measure. The plan outlines warning signs, coping strategies, distractions, safe places, support systems, and necessary contacts that must be addressed.

Don't shy away. Inform your colleagues and employer about your condition if you have experienced mental outbursts earlier. Your mental wellbeing is a priority. Sharing this document can help your colleagues protect you and themselves during a mental health crisis.