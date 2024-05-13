Role of mental and physical health in corporate success, explains Shazia Omar

Today's fast-paced world has somewhat compelled us to lead a sedentary lifestyle and in this modern world, desk jobs have become the norm and the fine line between work and personal life continues to blur. So, for us, maintaining mental and emotional health is not just a personal priority — it's an essential business strategy.

Shazia Omar, a reputed yogini, author, and co-founder of Dhaka Flow, explains why cultivating a supportive and healthy workplace has never been more important. She details the profound impact of wellness programs, referring to a Harvard study on Johnson and Johnson's initiative, which showcased significant improvements in productivity, absenteeism, loyalty, focus, and even financial gains due to reduced healthcare costs.

"Investing in mental and physical well-being not only saves money, but also boosts employee productivity," she notes. This insight aligns with the finding that mental health issues are often more debilitating than physical ailments, underscoring the need for comprehensive wellness strategies in the workplace.

Physical well-being is essential not only for personal health but also for maintaining energy and focus in all areas of life. Omar stresses the importance of returning to holistic practices like yoga and meditation, which have been proven to prevent illness and maintain optimal health.

Photo: Shazia Omar

"Yoga chikitsa, or yoga therapy, is seen as a cure for a range of conditions from diabetes to depression," she explains. This approach not only helps in managing existing conditions but also in preventing them, which can significantly reduce healthcare costs over time.

To foster a culture of health, Omar suggests that employers should integrate not just physical activities but also meditation, nutrition, and mental health support into their wellness programmes. For instance, incorporating daily yoga sessions, even brief ones like ten-minute chair yoga, can prevent physical ailments such as neck and shoulder pain.

Regarding nutrition, Omar advocates for providing healthier meal options that are cost-effective yet nutritious, leveraging local resources like vegetables, daal, and eggs.

"Healthy food doesn't have to be expensive," she points out, emphasising the importance of avoiding junk food, which can be detrimental to health.

In terms of mental health, she highlights the necessity of addressing traumas and providing therapeutic support, suggesting that employers offer counselling and create spaces for open discussions. This can enhance community feeling and help resolve internal team conflicts more efficiently.

Looking forward, the yogini sees a bright future for wellness programmes, not just in Bangladesh but globally. As awareness grows and more organisations recognise the benefits, such initiatives are expected to become integral to corporate cultures worldwide.