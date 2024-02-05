Healing together: Influencers unite for mental health and wellness

Not often can 20 young and well-known influencers be seen disconnecting from the digital world and engaging in guided yoga and meditation sessions along with immersing themselves in heartfelt conversations and forging bonds that transcend the superficial. Thanks to Dhaka Flow, a unique gathering unfolded on 29 and 30 January, 2024 at the lush greenery of Seagull Resort and Spa Village in Tangail.

Through their engagement in yoga, meditation, breathwork, journaling, and therapy sessions, these youth influencers unearthed a wealth of perspectives and realisations about mental health. Star Lifestyle brings forth these vibrant young voices, offering fresh insights into the interplay of mental and physical well-being.

Shazia Omar, yogini, writer, and co-founder of Dhaka Flow

I think being outdoors and in nature is a very important part of being both mentally and physically well. So, Dhaka Flow has brought together 20 influencers at Seagull Resort and Spa Village to talk about mental health and wellness. Our main goal is to spread the message that you're not alone. So, we want everyone to break the silence and seek help.

We all have suffered from trauma, abuse, grief, anxiety, and depression. These emotions and incidents are very normal parts of human existence. But when such events take place, we tend to isolate ourselves. This can be very dangerous and so, we want to spread the message to youths that every day is a new opportunity to change their life, and no one should feel alone.

Farzana Ridy Sheikh, choreographer and dancer

I think everyone needs to take a pause now and then and escape to a serene retreat — even if it is just a one or two-day retreat. I also believe that movement and dancing are equally important. When you dance, you become an athlete and an artist at the same time. You have to move and listen to the music as well as express yourself. In essence, dance is a holistic experience — a therapeutic blend of physical movement, emotional expression, and artistic creativity, all converging to foster healing and well-being.

Rakin Absar, content creator

Through these meditation sessions, I have learned how to be calm and mindful. We also had the opportunity to share our inner demons with other people, and that was quite therapeutic. And personally, to deal with negative emotions, I write journals, read books, try to reflect, and be more compassionate. So, I believe that you should work on your mental health just the way you work on your physical health.

Sarah Alam, RJ, actor, and model

I believe, to take care of our mental health, we need to have a very good support system around us. We should choose our friends wisely so that people close to us can understand and help us. Only then, perhaps, we can ensure that our mental health is taken care of. Because no matter how much we are aware of our mental state or well-being, if we do not get the proper support from our loved ones, I do not think we can struggle through it alone.

Munjarin Abony, Mrs World Bangladesh 2019 and co-founder of Digi Dokaan

If you are in an unhealthy relationship, if someone is abusing you, or if it is a matter of domestic violence, please walk away and seek support. I have been a victim of domestic violence, so I know how detrimental it can be to your physical and mental well-being. You might feel you should try more and more, but your efforts will be in vain, and you will end up harming and traumatising yourself even more.

Morshed Mishu, cartoonist

We only teach our children to throw rubbish in dustbins. But we never teach them to clean the rubbish. Why so? It is high time we changed our mindset. A clean environment leads to mental clarity. So, every parent and school should start imparting this knowledge to children. Also, schools, especially the teachers, should start being more supportive towards the students and bridge the gap, which exists between generations.

Nishat Khan, professional boxer and fashion designer

I think it is easier to change our mindset rather than convince others to change. Essentially, our mind and gut are both linked to a happier and healthier life, and one cannot stay healthy without the other. So, we need to keep all three Fs included in our lifestyle — food, family and friends — to ensure our mental and physical well-being.

Rawan Ahmed Choudhury, professional bodybuilder

I believe the easiest and most effective way to keep your body fit and burn calories is to brisk walk regularly. Not only does it feel great, but it is also a successful way to boost your mental health. Walking offers you mental clarity, it is good for your heart, and it ensures your physical longevity. So, I recommend everyone brisk walking.